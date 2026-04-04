Georgia football’s new $100 million man becomes UGA’s highest NFL earner

The player picked No. 1 off Kirby Smart’s first Georgia national championship team is set to become the highest-paid player this season of a most talented bunch.
Travon Walker has signed a four-year contract extension with Jacksonville worth $110 million, including a guaranteed $50 million at signing and $27.5 million in his first season.
Walker’s $77 million in guaranteed money moves him ahead of former Georgia teammate Jordan Davis for top earner status in 2026. Davis signed the richest deal for a nose tackle in NFL history earlier this offseason, a three-year $78 million contract with Philadelphia that includes $65 million in guaranteed money.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported March 17 that Walker could be on the verge of a lucrative deal after Jacksonville GM James Gladstone said the Jaguars saw the former UGA star as “someone we want to align ourselves with moving forward.”
Walker, of course, has a ways to go to become the top earner among Georgia football players of all time. Matthew Stafford claims that title, working in the second year of an $84 million deal with the Los Angeles Rams that will push his career earnings over $400 million.
Here’s a look at the highest-paid former Georgia Bulldogs in the NFL in each position group based on the average salary of their current contracts, per Spotrac.
• Second year of two-year, $84 million salary
• Career earnings: $408,315,802
Running back: James Cook
- 2026 pay: $11.5 million
- Second year of four-year, $46 million salary
- Career earnings: $14,933,682
- Nick Chubb active career earnings leader: $38,867,362
Wide receiver: George Pickens
- 2026 pay: $27.3 million
- One-year $27.3 million franchise tag salary
- Career earnings: $8,784,632
- Mecole Hardman active career earnings leader, $12,863,812
Offensive lineman: Andrew Thomas
- 2026 pay: $23.5 million
- Third year, five-year $117.5 million contract
- Career earnings: $81,038,235
Tight end: Brock Bowers
- 2026 pay: $4.5 million
- Second year, four-year $18.1 million contract
- Career earnings: $12,431,374
- Charlie Woerner active career earnings leader at $15,231,811
Defensive end: Travon Walker
• 2026 pay: $27.5 million
• First year, four-year, $110 million contract
• Career earnings: $37,402,704
Defensive tackle: Jordan Davis
- 2026 pay: $26 million
- First year, three-year, $78 million contract
- Career earnings: $16,969,073