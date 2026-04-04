Georgia football’s new $100 million man becomes UGA’s highest NFL earner

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Travon Walker (44) runs onto the field for an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Travon Walker has signed a four-year contract extension with Jacksonville worth $110 million, including a guaranteed $50 million at signing and $27.5 million in his first season.

The player picked No. 1 off Kirby Smart’s first Georgia national championship team is set to become the highest-paid player this season of a most talented bunch.

Walker’s $77 million in guaranteed money moves him ahead of former Georgia teammate Jordan Davis for top earner status in 2026. Davis signed the richest deal for a nose tackle in NFL history earlier this offseason, a three-year $78 million contract with Philadelphia that includes $65 million in guaranteed money.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported March 17 that Walker could be on the verge of a lucrative deal after Jacksonville GM James Gladstone said the Jaguars saw the former UGA star as “someone we want to align ourselves with moving forward.”

Walker, of course, has a ways to go to become the top earner among Georgia football players of all time. Matthew Stafford claims that title, working in the second year of an $84 million deal with the Los Angeles Rams that will push his career earnings over $400 million.

Here’s a look at the highest-paid former Georgia Bulldogs in the NFL in each position group based on the average salary of their current contracts, per Spotrac.