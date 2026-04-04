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Georgia football’s new $100 million man becomes UGA’s highest NFL earner

Former No. 1 pick Travon Walker signs lucrative extension with Jacksonville.
Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Travon Walker (44) runs onto the field for an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Travon Walker (44) runs onto the field for an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
By
April 3, 2026

The player picked No. 1 off Kirby Smart’s first Georgia national championship team is set to become the highest-paid player this season of a most talented bunch.

Travon Walker has signed a four-year contract extension with Jacksonville worth $110 million, including a guaranteed $50 million at signing and $27.5 million in his first season.

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Walker’s $77 million in guaranteed money moves him ahead of former Georgia teammate Jordan Davis for top earner status in 2026. Davis signed the richest deal for a nose tackle in NFL history earlier this offseason, a three-year $78 million contract with Philadelphia that includes $65 million in guaranteed money.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported March 17 that Walker could be on the verge of a lucrative deal after Jacksonville GM James Gladstone said the Jaguars saw the former UGA star as “someone we want to align ourselves with moving forward.”

Walker, of course, has a ways to go to become the top earner among Georgia football players of all time. Matthew Stafford claims that title, working in the second year of an $84 million deal with the Los Angeles Rams that will push his career earnings over $400 million.

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Here’s a look at the highest-paid former Georgia Bulldogs in the NFL in each position group based on the average salary of their current contracts, per Spotrac.

Quarterback: Matthew Stafford

• 2026: $42 million

• Second year of two-year, $84 million salary

• Career earnings: $408,315,802

Running back: James Cook

Wide receiver: George Pickens

Offensive lineman: Andrew Thomas

Tight end: Brock Bowers

Defensive end: Travon Walker

2026 pay: $27.5 million

• First year, four-year, $110 million contract

• Career earnings: $37,402,704

Defensive tackle: Jordan Davis

Linebacker: Roquan Smith

Defensive back: Tyson Campbell

About the Author

Mike is in his 10th season covering SEC and Georgia athletics for AJC-DawgNation and has 25 years of CFB experience. Mike is a Heisman Trophy voter and former Football Writers President who was named the National FWAA Beat Writer of the Year in January, 2018.

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