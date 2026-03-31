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Gunner Stockton has knee injury, 2 UGA transfers limited in spring practice

The Bulldogs QB ‘was limited a little bit the first couple of days’ but is ‘fine now.’
Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton wears a sleeve on his right leg as he takes part in the second day of spring practice March 19. (Staff/DawgNation)
Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton wears a sleeve on his right leg as he takes part in the second day of spring practice March 19. (Staff/DawgNation)
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1 hour ago

Georgia football is coming up on the halfway point of spring practice. With the pads on, the Bulldogs have picked up some bumps and bruises along the way.

Coach Kirby Smart provided an update on several players Tuesday.

Quarterback Gunner Stockton has been dealing with an injury, wearing a sleeve on his right knee.

“He’s great. He’s practicing,” Smart said. “He had a little offseason injury in our workouts. He’s fine now. He was limited a little bit the first couple of days but out there competing, doing a good job, focusing on the other things he needed to improve on.”

Stockton played through an oblique injury during the middle of last season. Georgia has tried to work with him on limiting the number of hits and bruises he receives during games. The QB took two particularly nasty hits in Georgia’s Sugar Bowl loss to Ole Miss.

“It’s been great just being able to look back and the great plays, like, ‘Dang, that was pretty good,” Stockton said earlier this spring. “And then the bad ones, just like, ‘God, what was I thinking?’ But definitely being able to learn from my mistakes and be able to build on, ‘OK, that was pretty good,’ having some banked reps in that.”

Elsewhere on the injury front, wide receiver Isiah Canion has an ankle injury that has limited him thus far.

“It’s nothing real serious,” Smart said.

Canion arrived from Georgia Tech via the transfer portal and is expected to be Georgia’s top wide receiver. Canion caught 33 passes for 480 yards and four touchdowns for the Yellow Jackets last year.

Smart said Ja’Marley Riddle has an undisclosed, significant injury.

“He hasn’t been able to do a lot,” Smart said.

Riddle was one of four defensive backs brought in via the portal this offseason, coming over from ECU. Riddle has two years of eligibility remaining.

Smart previously ruled out center Drew Bobo, outside linebacker Gabe Harris, inside linebacker Zayden Walker, defensive tackle Jordan Hall, defensive back Kyron Jones and defensive tackle Carter Luckie for spring practice.

Georgia will hold its seventh practice of the spring on Tuesday. Spring practice wraps up on April 18 when the Bulldogs host G-Day. The spring scrimmage is set for 1 p.m. ET in Sanford Stadium.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart updates injury report

Georgia football injury report

About the Author

Connor Riley has been covering the University of Georgia since 2014 before moving to DawgNation full-time before the 2018 season. He helps in all areas of the site such as team coverage, recruiting, video production, social media and podcasting. He graduated from the University of Georgia in 2016.

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