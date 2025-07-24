Atlanta Hawks

Hawks partner with local nonprofit for dining experience

Chef G. Garvin will curate a family-style dinner for the event’s guests.
Hawks fans celebrate at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. The team will partner with a local nonprofit an all-new dining experience. (Jason Getz/AJC 2024)

Hawks fans celebrate at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. The team will partner with a local nonprofit an all-new dining experience. (Jason Getz/AJC 2024)
By
1 hour ago

The Hawks will partner with a local nonprofit an all-new dining experience.

On Sept. 28, the Hawks and Giving Kitchen, a nonprofit providing emergency assistance to food-service workers, will host Atlanta Hawks Forkside Seats. The event will unite new restaurants and chefs.

Chef G. Garvin, State Farm Arena’s chief culinary officer and a TV host and restaurateur, will curate a family-style dinner for the event’s guests.

Giving Kitchen has provided support to food-service workers dealing with emergencies such as illness, injury, housing disaster or death of a family member.

The sale of each ticket benefits Giving Kitchen’s aim to provide emergency assistance and community resources to food-service workers in crisis.

The event will take place at State Farm Arena. Fans interested can purchase tickets at givingkitchen.org/forksideseats.

The restaurants set to participate include:

