Business World Cup could be a sales boon. Atlanta entrepreneurs are learning how. An estimated 300,000-plus unique visitors will be coming to Atlanta for the eight matches the city is hosting. U.S Rep. Nikema Williams is introduced as keynote speaker for her event Hustle & Grow, a small business resource fair, at the Russell Innovation Center for Entrepreneurs in Atlanta on May 29, 2026. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

By Mirtha Donastorg 16 minutes ago Share

At a brick office building a short drive from Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium, U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams had a message for a crowd of entrepreneurs. Williams, city leaders and business officials gathered at a recent resource fair at the Russell Innovation Center for Entrepreneurs to make sure Atlanta’s small businesses are prepared for the 2026 FIFA World Cup — and beyond.

“Y’all, it is coming, whether we are ready or not,” Williams told the crowd. “So we better be ready.” U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams, D-Atlanta, speaks at her event Hustle & Grow, a small business resource fair, at the Russell Innovation Center for Entrepreneurs in Atlanta on May 29, 2026. (Arvin Temkar/AJC) An estimated 300,000 unique visitors will be coming to Atlanta for the eight games the city is hosting, according to the Metro Atlanta Chamber. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said in March the city is expecting anywhere from $500 million to almost $1 billion in economic impact from the event.

Friday’s summit was the first public event of Williams’ small business and community council, which she launched in April 2025 to hear concerns directly from entrepreneurs. It currently has 21 members.

“We know that Atlanta influences everything, so I’m hopeful that this is something that is going to impact small businesses across the city,” Williams, who is also co-chair of Congress’ FIFA World Cup 2026 Caucus, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The mayor’s office has an initiative, Showcase Atlanta, to increase involvement of local businesses and citizens in the large events that come to the city, so they “happen with Atlanta and not to Atlanta,” Dickens often says, starting with the World Cup. There are some fears, however, the tournament might not be as big an economic boom as anticipated. Around metro Atlanta, airport reservations for private jets are not at the level officials were planning for. Many fans in Georgia also feel priced out of the tickets to this year’s tournament, despite so many games happening in their backyard. But Atlanta is faring better than other host cities with its level of hotel bookings, with about 50% of the city’s survey respondents saying their booking pace was in line with or ahead of expectations, with demand trending above a typical June or July.

Still, city officials are bullish, saying that the World Cup is going to bring more activity to the normally busy summer season. “At the end of the day, if you’ve been in Atlanta, you know what Atlanta feels and looks like during the summer, right?” Kelsey Maynor, director of business engagement for Showcase Atlanta, said during a panel at Friday’s event. “And so we have not only our regular summer programming, but now we have the World Cup and the world also looking at Atlanta as a destination for them to come to,” he said. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens speaks during the Showcase Atlanta Workforce Expo at the Georgia World Congress Center, Thursday, Mar. 5, 2026, in Atlanta. Kelsey Maynor stands at the far right. (Jason Getz/AJC) Maynor explained game days might not be as busy, because half of Atlanta’s games are on weekdays at noon, but to expect people to travel into the city for the weekends.