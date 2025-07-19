Even with a late-season quarterback switch, the Falcons established an identity on offense in Raheem Morris’ first season as head coach.
Now, the former defensive coordinator and his hand-picked candidate, Jeff Ulbrich, must get the overhauled defense up to speed if they hope to stop the franchise’s string of seven consecutive losing seasons.
The Falcons, with quarterback Michael Penix Jr. at the controls, are set to report for training camp Wednesday in Flowery Branch.
Here are five storylines to watch during training camp:
1. Penix takes over: Penix, who was drafted with the eighth overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft, started the final three games of last season after Kirk Cousins was benched.
Falcons safety Jessie Bates III is an authority on Penix. He battled him regularly in practice as Penix was the scout-team quarterback trying to get the first-team defense ready for 14 games last season.
“Mike is super poised and can make every throw on the football field whether if he’s off balanced or anything,” Bates said.
Bates likes that Penix does not stare down his wide receivers.
“One thing I think I’ve noticed, since Day One, is how he controls his eyes,” Bates said. “Just how calm he is back there. I’m trying to read him and it’s an eye battle, me and him staring at each other.”
Bates likes how Penix reads defenses.
“To watch him go through his whole progression and get to his last read, that’s pretty impressive for a young quarterback,” Bates said. “He was doing that stuff last year.”
Penix had a strong offseason program and mandatory minicamp.
“To watch him this year and come in here and be a little bit more vocal,” Bates said. “He was actually talking a little bit of junk to our defense. It was good to see him step into that role.”
Cousins is the backup quarterback.
“I know there were a couple of uncomfortable positions that he was in,” Bates said of Penix. “But he learned something. Kirk, still until this day, is being a great leader for him and has open arms for him for any questions that he has.”
Bates went back to his stare-downs with Penix.
“Mike’s eyes are insane,” Bates said. “He could be looking to the other side of the field, and then he rips it right out to the opposite side. Very impressed with Mike for sure.
“He’s just the ultimate pro. He’ll continue to get better every single day. That’s our ‘QB1′ and he’s acting like it. I’m excited for his year.”
2. Defensive overhaul: Ulbrich was hired to replaced Jimmy Lake, who was fired after the season.
The Falcons used four of their five draft picks on defensive players, signed three veteran defenders in Leonard Floyd, Divine Deablo and Morgan Fox.
“I thought our management did a great job and the scouts of going through and talking to us about what do we want,” said Jerry Gray, the Falcons assistant head coach/defense. “What do we look for in players. I thought they did a great job in the offseason of saying this is who we have. This is what you have a picture of.”
The Falcons believe safety Xavier Watts, who was selected in the third round, has first-round talent. They are also high on fourth-rounder Billy Bowman.
“Billy is very fast,” Gray said. “He’s athletic. Then you put the young man from the University of Georgia (Jalon Walker). Our defensive end from Tennessee (James Pearce Jr.). When you put those athletic guys on the field, to me. ... I look and say they make plays in space way easier. So now, it doesn’t look as bad if you miss a tackle.”
3. Pass rush is a focal point: Walker, Pearce, Floyd and Fox are expected to help the Falcons’ dormant pass rush.
“You’ve got the intentionality of playing these guys for a bunch of different reasons,” Morris said. “They’re really good players, they’re really sharp, they’re really detailed.”
The Falcons will work on their plan of attack over training camp.
“We’ll get into the whole categories of who’s starting and who’s doing these things,” Morris said. “But I think the most important thing is how are they contributing, what their role’s going to be, and have a real clear-cut role definition for those guys.”
The rookies will have to earn their playing time.
“You never want to give anybody anything in our profession,” Morris said. “Getting those guys (on) the grass, and letting them just kind of stack these (days) as we go.”
4. Unlocking Kyle Pitts: Pitts reportedly had a foot injury that limited his work on the field over the offseason. He’s expected to be ready for training camp as the Falcons were extremely cautious with the tight end, who’s headed into his fifth season.
After a dynamic rookie season, Pitts, the highest-drafted tight end (fourth overall, 2021) in NFL history, has battled through some tough times. He was largely a nonfactor for most of last season.
This is an important season for Pitts, who’s in the final year of his rookie contract. He caught 47 of his 74 targets last season for 602 yards and a career-high four touchdowns.
Pitts started out strong last season, but faded. He was playing less than 50% of the offensive snaps down the stretch.
5. Offensive line must remain strong: With Ryan Neuzil set to take over for Drew Dalman at center, the Falcons’ offensive line must remain strong.
The group is still on the right side of the “Theory of 150,” which has predicted the decline of offensive lines.
Former ESPN writer John Clayton presented the “Theory of 150” in 2007 when talking to then-Bears general manager Jerry Angelo.
Under this theory you add the ages of the offensive linemen. History has shown several instances of a team with a plus-150 number becomiing ineffective. It applied to the Falcons line of 2018.
The Bears, coming off a trip to the Super Bowl, felt it didn’t make sense to break up their line in 2007 and kept them together for another year.
The total age of the line was 159 years old. They gave up 43 sacks and the run game averaged just 3.1 yards per carry. Time in the trenches caught up to that group.
The total age of the Falcons’ line is 143 — Jake Matthews (33), Matthew Bergeron (25), Neuzil (27), Chris Lindstrom (28) and Kaleb McGary (30).
The retool is on the horizon.
Here’s a breakdown of each position preview:
Quarterbacks: Michael Penix Jr. ready to take the reins
Running backs: With Robinson and Allgeier, do Falcons have one of league’s best backfields?
Offensive line: Chris Lindstrom heads up rugged O-line, a strength of the team
Wide receivers/tight ends: Falcons hoping to unlock the various skills of Kyle Pitts
Defensive line: Falcons D-line plans to throw haymakers ‘like Mike Tyson’
Inside/outside linebackers: Can rookies Jalon Walker, James Pearce Jr. improve Falcons’ dormant pass rush?
Secondary: Falcons secondary play will require heart, mind and fists
Special teams: Falcons’ Koo faces competition after 2024 regression
