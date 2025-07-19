Even with a late-season quarterback switch, the Falcons established an identity on offense in Raheem Morris’ first season as head coach. Now, the former defensive coordinator and his hand-picked candidate, Jeff Ulbrich, must get the overhauled defense up to speed if they hope to stop the franchise’s string of seven consecutive losing seasons. The Falcons, with quarterback Michael Penix Jr. at the controls, are set to report for training camp Wednesday in Flowery Branch. Here are five storylines to watch during training camp: 1. Penix takes over: Penix, who was drafted with the eighth overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft, started the final three games of last season after Kirk Cousins was benched. Falcons safety Jessie Bates III is an authority on Penix. He battled him regularly in practice as Penix was the scout-team quarterback trying to get the first-team defense ready for 14 games last season. “Mike is super poised and can make every throw on the football field whether if he’s off balanced or anything,” Bates said. Bates likes that Penix does not stare down his wide receivers. “One thing I think I’ve noticed, since Day One, is how he controls his eyes,” Bates said. “Just how calm he is back there. I’m trying to read him and it’s an eye battle, me and him staring at each other.” Bates likes how Penix reads defenses. “To watch him go through his whole progression and get to his last read, that’s pretty impressive for a young quarterback,” Bates said. “He was doing that stuff last year.” Penix had a strong offseason program and mandatory minicamp. “To watch him this year and come in here and be a little bit more vocal,” Bates said. “He was actually talking a little bit of junk to our defense. It was good to see him step into that role.”

Cousins is the backup quarterback. “I know there were a couple of uncomfortable positions that he was in,” Bates said of Penix. “But he learned something. Kirk, still until this day, is being a great leader for him and has open arms for him for any questions that he has.” Bates went back to his stare-downs with Penix. “Mike’s eyes are insane,” Bates said. “He could be looking to the other side of the field, and then he rips it right out to the opposite side. Very impressed with Mike for sure. “He’s just the ultimate pro. He’ll continue to get better every single day. That’s our ‘QB1′ and he’s acting like it. I’m excited for his year.” 2. Defensive overhaul: Ulbrich was hired to replaced Jimmy Lake, who was fired after the season. The Falcons used four of their five draft picks on defensive players, signed three veteran defenders in Leonard Floyd, Divine Deablo and Morgan Fox. “I thought our management did a great job and the scouts of going through and talking to us about what do we want,” said Jerry Gray, the Falcons assistant head coach/defense. “What do we look for in players. I thought they did a great job in the offseason of saying this is who we have. This is what you have a picture of.”