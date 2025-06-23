Looking at some of the ramifications of Sale’s injury:

Braves could seek external reinforcements

It seemed likely the Braves would add at least one reliever by the trade deadline if they were buying, but the need for a starter increases with Sale sidelined. The Braves’ 20-year-old prospect Didier Fuentes now is part of the five-man rotation, but he has yet to prove himself. It’s a lot to ask a talented-but-raw youngster to contribute how the Braves will need.

Perhaps this motivates them to explore a Charlie Morton reunion. Morton, 41, has a 2.42 ERA in five starts since rejoining the rotation (he was dreadful beforehand). The Orioles, meanwhile, remain at the bottom of the American League East. That might not excite fans, but it’s reasonable speculation because of familiarity and acquisition cost. Someone like an Adrian Houser (White Sox), a cost-effective rental, could also fit. There will be several such players available.

Freddy Peralta (Brewers) and Sandy Alcantara (Marlins) are two of the top starters who could be acquirable, but they’ll require a premium payment. Other trade candidates could include Zach Eflin (Orioles), Tyler Mahle (Rangers), Seth Lugo (Royals), Walker Buehler (Red Sox), Tyler Anderson (Angels), Edward Cabrera (Marlins), Andrew Heaney (Pirates), Nick Martinez (Reds) and Zack Littell (Rays).

The trade deadline is July 31, so a lot could change with the Braves and other clubs. Ultimately, the Braves could stick with their internal options — they still have Ian Anderson and Hurston Waldrep in Triple-A, too, though neither has impressed — until Sale returns.

“It’s tough,” starter Elder said. “Being around him not just in the field, but in the clubhouse, he’s been one of those guys you can’t really replace. No matter how long I play this game, I don’t know if you can replace a guy like that. It’s tough, but it’s our job to pick him up and bridge the gap until he gets back. We have to find a way to win games.

“I don’t know how long he’s going to be out for, but it’s our job to bridge the gap so that when he comes back, we can still be rolling.”

The rotation will consist of Spencer Strider, Spencer Schwellenbach, Grant Holmes, Elder and Fuentes, as it stands now.

The 2025 All-Star game

Sale was going to get another All-Star nod and perhaps even start the game at Truist Park next month. That no longer will be the case, which is a shame for the player, team and home fans who could’ve seen the reigning Cy Young winner pitch against the American League’s best in his own backyard.

The Braves haven’t had a pitcher start the Midsummer Classic since 1998, when Greg Maddux started it for the second consecutive year. The Pirates’ Paul Skenes, who started the game last summer, and the Phillies’ Zack Wheeler, a Smyrna native, are the two most likely to become the NL starter.

Schwellenbach has a chance to be a Braves All-Star representative, but they otherwise likely won’t have a pitcher in the game.

The Cy Young race

Sale was so brilliant lately that another Cy Young award seemed within reach. This injury will prevent him from chasing history as the first Brave to win consecutive Cy Young awards since Maddux won three in 1993-95.

Skenes is the heavy betting favorite to win his first Cy Young, followed by Wheeler — who might be the best active pitcher without the honor after Sale finally won one a year ago — and then Yoshinobu Yamamoto (Dodgers), Logan Webb (Giants) and Robbie Ray (Giants).

Sale was pitching at a comparable level of Skenes and Wheeler.

Overall, Sale had a 2.52 ERA in 15 starts, striking out 114 while walking 26. The Braves will have to move forward without him, though they’re accustomed to having to play without their best players. They lost outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. and co-ace Strider to injuries last season but managed to sneak into the postseason.

“It’s not the first time we’ve been through this,” manager Brian Snitker said. “We’ve lost our best position players, our best pitchers all in the same year. We’ve handled it before, and we will again.”