Braves Report: Another new low

The Braves lost 9-3 today, gifting Giants starter Justin Verlander his first win of the season. Since sweeping the Mets in mid-June, they’ve only won one other series.

They’re a season-worst 13 games under .500.

WHAT WE LEARNED

You can learn from bad things, too. Even if you’re just learning … bad things.

Here are a few takeaways from the Giants series.

😬 The bats are back! Kidding. Mostly. After a nine-run explosion on Monday, Atlanta went 18 innings without scoring a run. Drake Baldwin’s two-RBI double in today’s seventh inning ended the drought.

Even with their struggles, the Braves are averaging five runs per game since the All-Star break. Not earth-shattering but … better?

(Please hand me that straw. I’m tired of grasping for it.)

😬 Churn, baby, churn. After surrendering five runs in five innings Tuesday, starter Davis Daniel received a ticket back to Triple-A Gwinnett. Reliever Wander Suero joined him.

Joey Wentz, Grant Holmes and Bryce Elder are penciled in for the next three starts. We’ll see who fills the rotation spot after that.

😬 The deadline looms. Tomorrow marks a week until the MLB trade deadline. Any dreams of going on a run and getting in pseudo-contention before then are shot.

The question is no longer if Atlanta will buy or sell — but if (and what) it’ll try to move.

Stay strong, friends, and buckle up for the longest road trip of the year: three at the Rangers starting Friday, then Kansas City and Cincinnati.

SOME POSITIVE NEWS

The Braves expect Austin Riley back from his abdominal strain in time for Friday’s series opener in Arlington.

“We’ll see how he feels when he wakes up Friday,” manager Brian Snitker said. “If we were opening Round 1 of the playoffs today, he’d be in the lineup.”

🤔 Nacho Alvarez Jr. has put forth a solid effort in Riley’s stead, though his batting average suddenly sits at an even .200. Six of his seven hits have been singles.

THE BIG NUMBER: 4.50

That’s Luke Williams’ ERA after throwing a scoreless ninth inning in Tuesday’s blowout loss. Not bad for a guy whose primary duties consist of pinch running or playing the infield.

💪 Overall, Williams has pitched in four games for the Braves this year, giving up two total runs and striking out three.

A ‘CRAZY TRAIN’ STORY

Legendary rocker (and reality TV icon) Ozzy Osbourne died yesterday. Naturally, Braves great Chipper Jones — who used his “Crazy Train” as a walk-up song for years — felt obliged to comment.

🤘 Here’s what he wrote on X: “Saddened to hear of the passing of Ozzy Osbourne today. I feel Ozzy and I will forever be linked due to his song, ‘Crazy Train’! Quick story…..Facing the Mets at home….I walk to the plate and say ‘Hey Mike (Piazza), how’s it going?’ He says, ‘I’m doing fine Larry, but I hate this fu**ing song!’ I said ‘ Well, get ready cuz ur gonna hear about 5 times today!’ Pretty funny ……Rest easy Ozzy!”

In Piazza’s defense, “Crazy Train” may well be the worst song Mr. Osbourne ever produced. Give us the early stuff, man.

PHOTO OF THE DAY

The Giants’ Rafael Devers hit two home runs Tuesday, including a solo shot off a Spencer Strider pitch that was practically in the dirt.

Devers also hit two against the Braves last month, when he was playing for the Red Sox.

