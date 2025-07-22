Braves hope Austin Riley returns to lineup Friday

The Braves are hopeful third baseman Austin Riley (abdomen) will rejoin the lineup Friday when the team begins a series in Texas.

Riley has been sidelined since just before the All-Star break after leaving a July 11 game with a strained right abdomen. He rested during the season’s hiatus and will now have missed two series to begin the second half.

He would be able to play if this were a postseason series, manager Brian Snitker said, but the Braves have no reason to rush him back. The team has games Tuesday and Wednesday before an off day Thursday.