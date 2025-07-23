Braves option right-handers Davis Daniel and Wander Suero to Triple-A Gwinnett

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves optioned right-handers Davis Daniel and Wander Suero, who combined to give up nine runs in Tuesday night's 9-0 loss to San Francisco, to Triple-A Gwinnett on Thursday.
Daniel (0-1, 5.40) allowed five earned runs in five innings. Suero gave up four runs in two innings. The two combined to issue six walks, adding to their woes.
The Braves recalled left-hander Dylan Dodd and right-hander Hunter Stratton before Wednesday's game against the Giants. Dodd has a 3.75 ERA in 11 games, all in relief. The Braves acquired Stratton from Pittsburgh on July 1.
