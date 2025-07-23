Georgia News
Braves option right-handers Davis Daniel and Wander Suero to Triple-A Gwinnett

The Atlanta Braves have optioned right-handers Davis Daniel and Wander Suero to Triple-A Gwinnett
Atlanta Braves pitcher Davis Daniel (58) delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants, Tuesday, July 22, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Atlanta Braves pitcher Davis Daniel (58) delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants, Tuesday, July 22, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
5 minutes ago

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves optioned right-handers Davis Daniel and Wander Suero, who combined to give up nine runs in Tuesday night's 9-0 loss to San Francisco, to Triple-A Gwinnett on Thursday.

Daniel (0-1, 5.40) allowed five earned runs in five innings. Suero gave up four runs in two innings. The two combined to issue six walks, adding to their woes.

The Braves recalled left-hander Dylan Dodd and right-hander Hunter Stratton before Wednesday's game against the Giants. Dodd has a 3.75 ERA in 11 games, all in relief. The Braves acquired Stratton from Pittsburgh on July 1.

Atlanta Braves pitcher Davis Daniel (58) speaks with catcher Drake Baldwin (30) in the second inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants, Tuesday, July 22, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Braves starting pitcher Davis Daniel allowed two hits and three walks while striking out five in four innings against the Cardinals on July 13, 2025, in St. Louis. (Jeff Roberson/AP)

