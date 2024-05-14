Hey y’all. Somehow it’s Monday again.

But first: Kirk Cousins, Kyle Pitts and other burning questions ahead of Falcons minicamp.

MINICAMP MUSINGS

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

The Falcons start mandatory minicamp Tuesday. We talked briefly last week about the team’s options for dealing with quarterback Kirk Cousins — but I figured that and other angles are worth a closer look.

So I asked beat writer D. Orlando Ledbetter if he’d answer some questions for us. He graciously obliged.

Minicamp is obviously mandatory but … do you expect Kirk Cousins to show up? What’s your read on how that situation plays out this week?

“I expect Kirk Cousins to be there. He’s been the consummate professional throughout his career. Cousins must deal with reality. He is the highly paid backup quarterback of the Atlanta Falcons and needs to start easing into that role.

“It’s clearly Michael Penix Jr.’s team now, and the Falcons do not appear to have any trade partners. Cousins needs to start prepping for his new role.”

Do you still think they’ll keep Cousins around unless an obvious trade opportunity presents itself (presumably via injury, at this point)?

“You must take the Falcons at their word that Cousins is their backup quarterback. Unless there is an injury around the league, like Ryan Tannehill back in 2017. After he was injured, the Dolphins coaxed Jay Cutler out of retirement.”

What’s the deal with Kyle Pitts? Will he participate with this purported foot injury? Lots of trade rumors surrounding him, too. Any fire behind that smoke?

“Kyle Pitts has an injured left foot. I don’t expect him to get traded. Lots of smoke because of his contract situation. He could become a free agent at the end of the season and the Falcons could let him walk without receiving any compensation, or they could retain him with a franchise tag.

“Other teams know this and likely won’t offer a Day 2 draft pick (second or third round) for Pitts. The Falcons are in the position of trying to play with Pitts and see what they can get at the trading deadline. If things are going well, they could then consider a contract extension.”

What do you think you can glean about the young pass rushers this week?

“Nothing much. They’ll look good running around in shorts. They are not playing football, as they won’t have on pads. They are just learning the schemes. However, if they go one-on-one in pass rushing drills against the first-team tackles, that could be something to see.”

Anyone (or anything) else you expect to pay close attention to?

“Looking into cornerback Jaire Alexander being cut by the Packers today. The Packers tried to restructure his deal down from the $17 million he was set to make in 2025. Alexander, who’s battled injuries throughout his career, could upgrade the Falcons’ secondary. He would have to agree to a modest, make-good deal.

“Also, the Jalen Ramsey contract situation in Miami must be monitored. He did play for Falcons coach Raheem Morris when he was with the Rams.”

👀 Thanks, D. Led! Y’all stay tuned to AJC.com/falcons and @DOrlandoAJC for up-to-the-minute updates throughout camp.

STACKING UP LOSSES

Credit: Godofredo A. Vasquez/AP Credit: Godofredo A. Vasquez/AP

A brief recap of the Braves’ weekend in San Francisco: Lose in extra innings (on a wild pitch). Lose in the ninth inning (on a walk-off homer). Take an early 3-1 lead and then … lose 4-3.

That makes seven straight losses (a feat you may recall was already accomplished once before this season). They now sit at 27-37 — the first time they’ve been 10 games under .500 since the end of the 2017 season.

Which leads me to today’s poll question: Are the Braves officially cooked?

A. They’re certainly seared — but don’t turn off the grill just yet.

B. Call it medium rare.

C. Well done. And just … done.

D. Cooked? They’ve already been eaten and digested, man.

Shoot me an email with your answer and, if you’re up for it, an explanation.

Then get ready for tonight’s series opener from Milwaukee, which gets underway at 7:40 p.m. on FanDuel Sports. Chris Sale gets the start.

WEEKEND WONDERPERSON

Coco Gauff lives in Florida. But she spent the first seven years of her life in Atlanta, where her dad played hoops for Georgia State. She’s done good stuff in our community, too.

Therefore, Sports Daily claims her — and feels it appropriate to follow her French Open championship (the second Grand Slam title of her career) with an even more prestigious award.

Does the Weekend Wonderperson come with a trophy or a shiny silver plate? Nope. But it’s the sentiment that counts.

WHO’S IN YOUR TOP 10?

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

Speaking of elite athletes: The aforementioned Mr. Cunningham endeavored to rank the most gifted performers in Atlanta and the state of Georgia right now.

Ronald Acuña Jr. is No. 1. Atlanta United’s Emmanuel Latte Lath is No. 10.

Can you guess who falls in between?

(Senior sports editor Rod Beard, who I recently witnessed hit a casual, opposite-field home run during a softball game, somehow didn’t make the cut.)

CAMPUS CASH

Not to be dramatic about it … but college sports have officially changed forever. Again.

The court ruling that clears the way for schools to directly compensate athletes finally came through late Friday.

💵 Here’s a fresh look at what it means for UGA, plus our (pre-J Batt departure) examination of Georgia Tech’s plans.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT …

🤔 Derek Dooley, son of UGA legend Vince Dooley, is mulling a run for U.S. Senate.

Good thing it’s in Georgia and not Tennessee, where he never won more than six games while coaching the Volunteers.

📝 Running back Nick Chubb is reportedly set to sign with the Houston Texans, pending a physical.

We always want the best for the injury-prone former Bulldog.

🏆 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander powered the Thunder to a win over the Pacers in Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

Fans alternately mocked and praised the league for adding (computer-generated) graphics to the court.

PHOTO OF THE DAY

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

The Dream lost Friday night in Connecticut, snapping a four-game winning streak.

But how can you not love this Lauren Williams piece about first-year coach Karl Smesko and his dad-joking alter ego, Big Wheeze?

QUOTE OF THE DAY

Karl is actually hilarious. He kind of has a sense of dry humor. So sometimes, I don't know if I'm allowed to laugh or not. - Dream guard Maya Caldwell

Until next time.