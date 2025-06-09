Nick Chubb’s NFL career is set to continue. It just won’t be for the Cleveland Browns.
The former Georgia star is expected to sign with the Houston Texans on Monday, should he pass his physical. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network was the first to report the news.
Chubb had spent his entire seven-year NFL career with the Cleveland Browns, who took him with the No. 35 pick in the 2018 NFL draft. During his time with the Browns, he ran for 6,843 yards and 51 touchdowns and made four Pro Bowls.
A significant knee injury limited Chubb to just two games during the 2023 season and eight games last year. Last season he rushed for 332 yards on 102 attempts, and his 3.3 yards per carry was the worst average of his NFL career.
Cleveland went 3-14 last season and drafted Ohio State running back Quinshon Judkins and Tennessee running back Dylan Sampson in the 2025 NFL draft.
As Georgia fans well know, Chubb is capable of making a comeback after sustaining an injury. Chubb’s sophomore season at Georgia was cut short following a knee injury. He returned as a junior in 2016, rushing for 1,130 yards. As a senior, he ran for 1,345 yards and a career-best 15 touchdowns.
Chubb left UGA as the school’s second all-time leading rusher, behind only Herschel Walker. As for his time with Cleveland, he is third in franchise history in rushing yards.
Chubb will not be the only former Bulldog to suit up for the Texans, as cornerback Kamari Lassiter was taken in the second round of the 2024 NFL draft.
