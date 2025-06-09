A significant knee injury limited Chubb to just two games during the 2023 season and eight games last year. Last season he rushed for 332 yards on 102 attempts, and his 3.3 yards per carry was the worst average of his NFL career.

Cleveland went 3-14 last season and drafted Ohio State running back Quinshon Judkins and Tennessee running back Dylan Sampson in the 2025 NFL draft.

As Georgia fans well know, Chubb is capable of making a comeback after sustaining an injury. Chubb’s sophomore season at Georgia was cut short following a knee injury. He returned as a junior in 2016, rushing for 1,130 yards. As a senior, he ran for 1,345 yards and a career-best 15 touchdowns.

Chubb left UGA as the school’s second all-time leading rusher, behind only Herschel Walker. As for his time with Cleveland, he is third in franchise history in rushing yards.

Chubb will not be the only former Bulldog to suit up for the Texans, as cornerback Kamari Lassiter was taken in the second round of the 2024 NFL draft.