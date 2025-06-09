Here is my ranking of the top 10 athletes in Georgia, based on subjective criteria that I will not explain.

1. Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr.

Acuña, 27, won the 2023 National League MVP award while becoming the first MLB player to hit at least 40 home runs with at least 70 stolen bases in a season. Injuries are the only thing to hold Acuña back. But he returned from his second ACL surgery last month and immediately showed why he’s the best athlete in the state: Acuña had hit .333 with four home runs in 12 games through Thursday.

2. Braves pitcher Chris Sale

The Red Sox traded Sale to the Braves before last season after he had several years of injuries and disappointing results. The big left-hander revived his career with the Braves. Sale won the 2024 NL Cy Young Award while leading the majors with a 2.38 ERA and 11.4 strikeouts per nine innings. After a slow start to this season, Sale, 36, is back to form.

3. Hawks point guard Trae Young

This season, Young, a four-time All-Star, became the first Hawks player to lead the NBA in assists per game (11.6). He’s only the fourth player in league history to average at least 24 points and 11 assists in a single season. Two others on the list, Oscar Robertson and Nate “Tiny” Archibald, are in the Basketball Hall of Fame. James Harden will join them there after he stops playing. Young, 26, is on the same path.

4. Falcons running back Bijan Robinson

Robinson broke out in his second NFL season with 1,456 yards rushing and 12 touchdowns, plus 431 receiving yards with another TD. Robinson makes runs that seem impossible by slithering through the small spaces in between the large defenders pursuing him. Robinson said he’s looking to have a “Saquon type of season” in 2025 by regularly producing long runs like Eagles star Saquon Barkley.

5. Dream guard Allisha Gray

Gray’s teammate, Brittney Griner, is the more accomplished player, but she just got here. Gray has earned two All-Star selections since the Dream acquired her from Dallas in a trade before the 2023 season. Now she’s on pace to have an even better season. Before this weekend’s games, Gray ranked fourth in the WNBA in scoring (21.4 points per game) while making 43% of her 3-point attempts (20 of 46).

6. Hawks forward Jalen Johnson

If the Hawks decide to move on from Young this summer, Johnson will take over as the team’s lead dog. He’s a long, athletic, multitalented player who fits the “point forward” mold that NBA teams covet. This season, Johnson averaged 18.9 points on efficient shooting, with 10 rebounds, five assists, 1.6 steals and one block. Injuries ended Johnson’s past two seasons early. He has All-Star potential if he stays healthy.

7. Hawks guard Dyson Daniels

The Hawks sent former All-Star Dejounte Murray to New Orleans last summer and ended up getting the better player from the deal. Daniels broke out in his third NBA season to lead the league in steals per game (three) and total steals (229). The Aussie won the NBA’s Most Improved Player award and also earned an All-Defensive team selection and the great nickname of The Great Barrier Thief.

8. Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King

King hasn’t received as many accolades as others on this list. He didn’t even earn an All-ACC selection during his first two seasons with the Yellow Jackets. But King has been key to Tech’s turnaround under coach Brent Key. Tech’s run-focused offense wouldn’t work as well without the tough Texan grinding out yards between the tackles. King’s decision to return for a sixth collegiate season is the main reason Tech has a decent chance to challenge for the 2025 ACC title.

9. Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr.

Penix’s inclusion is admittedly based more on potential than production. That’s not his fault. Coach Raheem Morris belatedly replaced Kirk Cousins with Penix as the starter in Week 15 last season. The rookie did well considering circumstances that included getting few reps with the offensive starters before he was handed the offense.

10. Atlanta United forward Emmanuel Latte Lath

Atlanta United paid an MLS-record $22 million transfer fee in February to sign Latte Lath away from Middlesbrough of England’s second division. Latte Lath tallied five goals in his first six games with the Five Stripes. He hasn’t scored in 10 games since then as Atlanta United’s offense went in the tank. But watch Latte Lath play with superlative pace and quickness, and you’ll see why the Five Stripes paid a steep price to bring him here.