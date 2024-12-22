Hey, y’all.

Lots to get to today, including Spencer Strider’s shaky return to the rotation and the Dream’s gutsy win over Caitlin Clark and the Fever.

But first: an Olympic flag football team, made completely of Falcons.

GOING FOR GOLD

The 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles will feature flag football for the first time. And the NFL just paved the way for its players to participate.

While the agreement clearly stipulates that only one player from each franchise can participate for any country, we’re not rule followers here at Sports Daily.

🤔 So I threw together a flag football roster (10 men for regulation 5-on-5 play) comprised entirely of Falcons stars past and present.

We’ll start with the offense, move on to the defense — then open up the email line for your suggestion.

Sound good? Good. Let’s remember some guys.

Quarterback: Michael Vick. There has never been a more obvious fit for a sporting endeavor of any kind.

Running back: Warrick Dunn’s right there … but I can’t *not* pick Bijan Robinson, recency bias be damned.

Honorable mentions to guys like Jamal Anderson, William Andrews and Gerald Riggs, too. But we need more shiftiness than power if flags are flying.

Wide receivers: Lots of good options here. With sincere apologies to Roddy White, I’m taking Julio Jones and Tony Gonzalez (he’s a pass catcher!) — and throwing in Billy “White Shoes” Johnson as the wild card. Two big, evasive targets and a speedster feels right, right?

Defense is a little harder to for me to handicap. You’re going mostly defensive backs — but someone’s gotta rush the quarterback, too. Who’s the best fit?

Cornerback: You’ve got Deion Sanders, of course. I’ll slot in AJ Terrell, Atlanta’s current lockdown A-lister, too.

So who’s the third? “Big Play” Ray Buchanan, baby.

Safety: Here’s one for the old heads: Scott Case.

Not entirely sure how his general approach of “fly around and crush people” translates to flag football. I’d sure enjoy finding out, though!

Pass rusher: There are a few bright spots in the Falcons’ less-than-illustrious history of getting after the quarterback. Hall of Famer Claude Humphrey would do a fine job. Should-be Hall of Famer John Abraham, too.

But in a game where versatility is key, I’m going (way) outside the box and selecting someone who has yet to play a single pro snap: recent Falcons draft pick Jalon Walker.

So who’d I miss on? Or miss entirely? Shoot me an email with your thoughts.

A ROCKY RETURN

Spencer Strider’s much-awaited return to the Braves rotation did not go as planned.

The Nationals singled, doubled and miscued their way to three first-inning runs, then added the decisive solo shot before chasing Strider after just 4⅓ innings.

Final score: Washington 5, Atlanta 3.

The young ace was not happy: “I certainly want to play, but I take no joy in not giving us a chance. If I don’t feel like I can’t provide for the team, then I don’t take much pleasure in losing games for us.”

I’ve got a feeling he’ll turn it around. But we’ll take a closer look at what went wrong in this afternoon’s Braves Report newsletter. Sign up here!

📺 On deck: They’re back at it tonight at Nationals Park (6:45 p.m. on FanDuel Sports). AJ Smith-Shawver gets the start for Atlanta.

FEVER DEFEATERS

The Dream got their first win of the young season in admirable fashion last night, holding on for a 91-90 road win against Caitlin Clark and the Fever.

Brittney Griner led the way with 21 points for Atlanta, but fending off Indiana’s furious fourth-quarter comeback boiled down to two plays:

Rhyne Howard sinking the go-ahead free throws with about nine seconds left.

Nia Coffey blocking a would-be game-winner.

👀 Part II incoming: All that sets the stage for a dramatic rematch on Thursday, when the Dream host the Fever for their home opener at State Farm Arena.

BUNS OF GLORY

So this is a real story that I couldn’t ignore: Six Oscar Mayer Wienermobiles are going to race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Friday, two days before the Indy 500.

It’s a regional thing, with “Chili Dog” representing the South. But also “Slaw Dog” representing the Southeast? Not sure where the lines are drawn, but …

🤤 Based purely on taste buds, I’ll be rooting for chili. Coleslaw is an abomination.

QUICK HITS

⚾ The college baseball postseason is heating up and the local squads are right in the thick of it. Highly ranked Georgia kicks of SEC Tournament action against Oklahoma tonight (5:30 p.m. on SEC Network).

Top ACC seed Georgia Tech starts its own conference tourney participation at 3 p.m. Thursday. Opponent: the winner of today’s Cal-Wake Forest game.

🐝 Yellow Jacket football, meanwhile, has a new guiding philosophy this summer: “Sisu,” which is basically Finnish for “try hard and keep going.”

🏀 The Hawks’ Zaccharie Risacher made the NBA’s All-Rookie first team. As he should.

PHOTO OF THE DAY

Look closely: Cobb County’s Walton High bested Lowndes to win the Class 6A state baseball title. And every player on the team has bleached blond hair.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

I know a lot of guys didn't really want to do it. But we finally got everybody on board. It really brings the team together. - Walton catcher William Crowell

Until next time.