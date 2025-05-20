Hot dog: Oscar Mayer's Weinermobile fleet set to race during Indy 500's Carb Day festivities

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis 500 fans can spend Friday afternoon “hot dogging” it as Oscar Mayer’s six iconic Wienermobiles come to town for the inaugural “Wienie 500” race.

The race is scheduled for Friday at 2 p.m. during race week's annual Carb Day festivities.

It marks the first time in a decade all six vehicles in the company fleet will be at the same location, and it's the first time they’ve ever raced.