Walton’s Bleached Blond Bombers sweep Lowndes to capture Class 6A title

“I can’t be more thrilled for these guys,” coach Shane Amos said. “This is probably the best, most cohesive team I’ve ever had – and that’s 39 years. These guys did a great job coming together and pulling this thing off.”

Walton (35-9) didn’t exactly crush the ball – only three of their 21 total hits were for extra bases – but excelled at putting the ball in play and finding the hole. Walker Killimet was 5-for-7 with three RBI and Todd Haley, Parker Dastou, and Matthew Haber and Todd Haley all had three hits. Only one starter failed to get a hit in the doubleheader.

“We get to a point where we know it’s about team baseball,” Amos said. “When you get an opportunity to move a runner, get on base however you can, that’s been our philosophy all year. And I can’t say enough about our pitching.”

Credit: Stan Awtrey Credit: Stan Awtrey

In the first game, Walton pitcher Hyland Brown pitched a complete-game shutout. He allowed only three hits and two walks with three strikeouts. Brown pitched to contact and kept the ball on the infield, with only three putouts recorded by an outfielder. Brown retired the side in order only twice but allowed only one base runner to reach second base.

It was the culmination of a comeback for Brown, who missed all his junior season after having labrum surgery.

“It’s been a long time coming and I didn’t get to play at all last year, so this season was a little extra special,” Brown said. “Getting to play with my guys one last time.”

The Raiders had 10 hits in the opener, but only one went for extra bases, that being an RBI double by Haley. Walton guided the ball in gaps, often with a runner moving, and were able to knock out Lowndes starter Brinson Rountree after five innings.

The second game began with Lowndes scoring three runs on a double by Noah Burnham and a two-run single from Tyler Parker.

But Walton quickly seized the momentum in the bottom of the inning by scoring six times, the last two driven in by Haley, which chased Lowndes starter Garrett Moon.

“We just weren’t locating pitch-wide,” Lowndes coach Ryan Page said. “The baseball gods just weren’t with us tonight. We were missing spots and leaving some balls elevated and credit Walton, they did what you’re supposed to do in those situations, and they pounded the baseball.”

The Raiders added another run in the third when Killimet fouled off five straight pitches before dropping an RBI opposite-field single in the hole between the first and second baseman.

“That was important to come back and answer,” Amos said. “It was one of those things where they had the momentum. We had to go take it away and once we took it away, we didn’t let go.”

Walton starter Josh Segal couldn’t match the performance by Brown but pitched 3 2/3 innings and gave up three runs on five hits, two walks and two strikeouts. Ahren Smith worked the final 3 1/3 scoreless innings, allowed only one hit and struck out four to close it down.

“He settled in and we were able to come back and put a six-spot on the board and that helped out a lot,” Amos said. “Then Ahren came in a closed the door.”

Lowndes (28-13) was trying to become the first team in the state’s highest classification to win three straight titles since Parkview from 2018-2021. The Vikings had to replace 17 starters from last year’s championship team.

“A lot of guys were here for the first time,” Page said. “Hopefully it helps them grow and gives them a little drive and hunger for next year.”