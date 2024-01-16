Study: Plastic chemicals cost U.S. health care system $249 billion in a single year

According to a new study published in the Journal of the Endocrine Society, a collection of hormone-disruptive plastic chemicals cost the U.S. health care system hundreds of billions in 2018 alone. The researchers reported that four different groups of chemicals — all used to craft plastic products — are to blame: polybrominated diphenyl ethers, phthalates, bisphenols and both per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances.
“The real contribution of this work is helping the public understand how much of the human health threat of endocrine-disrupting chemicals is due to plastics,” Lead author Dr. Leonardo Trasande, a professor of pediatrics and population health at NYU Langone Health in New York City, told CNN.
The health threats caused by these plastic-producing chemicals often contribute to deadly diseases, leading to higher health costs nationwide.
“We’re talking about cancer,” Dr. Trasande said. “We’re talking about brain damage in young children. We’re talking about obesity and diabetes, heart disease and early deaths in adults. Right now, the United States is not considering the costs to its own population of industries which continue to produce and consume plastic in the US.”
While the study focused on four groups of plastic-producing chemicals, there are many more chemicals used to make plastics. Many of them require further research. According to the study, these chemicals will only continue to accumulate as time goes on.
“Plastics contribute substantially to disease and associated social costs in the United States, accounting for 1.22% of the gross domestic product,” the study argues. “The costs of plastic pollution will continue to accumulate as long as exposures continue at current levels. Actions through the Global Plastics Treaty and other policy initiatives will reduce these costs in proportion to the actual reductions in chemical exposures achieved.”
