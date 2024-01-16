Study: Plastic chemicals cost U.S. health care system $249 billion in a single year

According to a new study published in the Journal of the Endocrine Society, a collection of hormone-disruptive plastic chemicals cost the U.S. health care system hundreds of billions in 2018 alone. The researchers reported that four different groups of chemicals — all used to craft plastic products — are to blame: polybrominated diphenyl ethers, phthalates, bisphenols and both per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances.

“The real contribution of this work is helping the public understand how much of the human health threat of endocrine-disrupting chemicals is due to plastics,” Lead author Dr. Leonardo Trasande, a professor of pediatrics and population health at NYU Langone Health in New York City, told CNN.

The health threats caused by these plastic-producing chemicals often contribute to deadly diseases, leading to higher health costs nationwide.