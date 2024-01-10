Students voted this school No. 1 in nursing across the U.S.

Pulse
By
44 minutes ago

University of Tennessee’s Chattanooga School of Nursing was voted Best Nursing School 2023 in the United States by the Nurse.org Student Choice Awards. The nursing news platform launched the inaugural program in October 2023, which aims to honor schools that “excel in providing exceptional education, fostering innovation, and preparing nurses to make a positive impact on patients’ lives.”

It’s an honor not lost on Christine Benz Smith, chief health affairs officer and director of the School of Nursing at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.

ExploreThis tasty treat should be a part of your New Year’s diet resolution

“I was floored when I first heard the news that the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga School of Nursing was voted Best Nursing School 2023 in the United States in the inaugural Nurse.org Student Choice Awards,” she told Nurse.org. “But it was the icing on the cake in capping off the historic 50th year for the UTC nursing program — a year that will profoundly transform our institution and the greater Chattanooga region.”

Votes for the big honor began on the state level. Once the best nursing school was determined in each state, national voting commenced. As the winner, University of Tennessee’s Chattanooga School of Nursing will receive an award plaque to commemorate the achievement, a feature in Nurse.org’s newsletter and an exclusive feature on the news outlet’s website.

“The most important thing about the Nurse.org award is that it was supported by our current students and our alumni,” Smith said. “To me, that indicates that we are doing things well and preparing our students to thrive in the field of nursing. Even those alumni who graduated several years ago still have very positive thoughts about their time at UTC and in the School of Nursing. The positive impressions and experiences they gained from being a part of this program remain strong enough for them to feel motivated to say, “Yes, UTC is the best school in the country.”

Each state’s best nursing school, as voted for within the Nurse.org Student Choice Awards can be seen below.

ExploreFive food secrets of the world’s longest living people

Alabama: Samford University

Alaska: University of Alaska Anchorage

Arizona: The University of Arizona

Arkansas: Harding University

California: California State University, Long Beach

Colorado: Adams State University

Connecticut: Western Connecticut State University

Delaware: University of Delaware

Florida: University of Florida

Georgia: Augusta University

Hawaii: University of Hawaii Hilo

Idaho: Lewis-Clark State College

Illinois: Loyola University Chicago

Indiana: Huntington University

Iowa: University of Iowa

Kansas: Washburn University

Kentucky: Lindsey Wilson College

Louisiana: McNeese State University

Maine: Husson University

Maryland: Coppin State University

Massachusetts: Regis College

Michigan: Calvin University

Minnesota: St. Cloud State University

Mississippi: Mississippi College

Missouri: University of Missouri - Columbia

Montana: Carroll College

Nebraska: University of Nebraska Medical Center

Nevada: Roseman University

New Hampshire: University of New Hampshire

New Jersey: Caldwell University

New Mexico: University of New Mexico

New York: Pace University

North Carolina: Fayetteville State University

North Dakota: University of Jamestown

Ohio: The Ohio State University

Oklahoma: Oklahoma Christian University

Oregon: Linfield University

Pennsylvania: Villanova University

Rhode Island: Rhode Island College

South Carolina: University of South Carolina Beaufort

South Dakota: Mount Marty University

Tennessee: University of Tennessee - Chattanooga

Texas: Texas Woman’s University

Utah: University of Utah

Vermont: Norwich University

Virginia: Virginia Commonwealth University

Washington: University of Washington

West Virginia: West Virginia Wesleyan College

Wisconsin: Marquette University

Wyoming: Northern Wyoming Community College District

About the Author

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

© 2024 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top