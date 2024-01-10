Students voted this school No. 1 in nursing across the U.S.

University of Tennessee’s Chattanooga School of Nursing was voted Best Nursing School 2023 in the United States by the Nurse.org Student Choice Awards. The nursing news platform launched the inaugural program in October 2023, which aims to honor schools that “excel in providing exceptional education, fostering innovation, and preparing nurses to make a positive impact on patients’ lives.”
It’s an honor not lost on Christine Benz Smith, chief health affairs officer and director of the School of Nursing at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.
“I was floored when I first heard the news that the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga School of Nursing was voted Best Nursing School 2023 in the United States in the inaugural Nurse.org Student Choice Awards,” she told Nurse.org. “But it was the icing on the cake in capping off the historic 50th year for the UTC nursing program — a year that will profoundly transform our institution and the greater Chattanooga region.”
Votes for the big honor began on the state level. Once the best nursing school was determined in each state, national voting commenced. As the winner, University of Tennessee’s Chattanooga School of Nursing will receive an award plaque to commemorate the achievement, a feature in Nurse.org’s newsletter and an exclusive feature on the news outlet’s website.
“The most important thing about the Nurse.org award is that it was supported by our current students and our alumni,” Smith said. “To me, that indicates that we are doing things well and preparing our students to thrive in the field of nursing. Even those alumni who graduated several years ago still have very positive thoughts about their time at UTC and in the School of Nursing. The positive impressions and experiences they gained from being a part of this program remain strong enough for them to feel motivated to say, “Yes, UTC is the best school in the country.”
Each state’s best nursing school, as voted for within the Nurse.org Student Choice Awards can be seen below.
