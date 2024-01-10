Students voted this school No. 1 in nursing across the U.S.

University of Tennessee’s Chattanooga School of Nursing was voted Best Nursing School 2023 in the United States by the Nurse.org Student Choice Awards. The nursing news platform launched the inaugural program in October 2023, which aims to honor schools that “excel in providing exceptional education, fostering innovation, and preparing nurses to make a positive impact on patients’ lives.”

It’s an honor not lost on Christine Benz Smith, chief health affairs officer and director of the School of Nursing at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.

“I was floored when I first heard the news that the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga School of Nursing was voted Best Nursing School 2023 in the United States in the inaugural Nurse.org Student Choice Awards,” she told Nurse.org. “But it was the icing on the cake in capping off the historic 50th year for the UTC nursing program — a year that will profoundly transform our institution and the greater Chattanooga region.”