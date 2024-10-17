Heart Association says cardiac health and risk of dementia linked

Taking care of your heart health can be instrumental in preventing dementia and other mental declines as you age, according to a new statement by the American Heart Association.

“From a public health standpoint, … consistent epidemiologic evidence supports the notion that prevention and early treatment of cardiac diseases are effective strategies to maintain age-dependent cognition,” the AHA said in its scientific statement.

According to the AHA, millions of Americans live with some form of heart disease in 2024, which can have detrimental effects on their future brain health.

“Emerging evidence shows that the heart and the brain, once considered unrelated organ systems, are interdependent and linked through shared risk factors,” the AHA said in their scientific statement.

More recent studies, it continued, showed people with heart problems might also have “covert brain microstructural changes and cognitive impairment.”

Heart attacks, which the association said happen every 40 seconds in the United States, can greatly damage brain function. The statement said 50% of people who experience a heart attack or heart failure will experience some loss of brain function.

Coronary heart disease, which means there is a buildup of plaque in the arteries, has the capacity to cause damage to the brain. According to the statement, coronary heart disease can raise the risk of dementia by 27%, because excess plaque in the arteries can reduce blood flow and lead to brain damage.

Atrial fibrillation, an irregular heartbeat and the leading cause of strokes, can also have negative effects on brain health, according to the AHA. Patients with AF have a 39% increased risk of cognitive impairment.

“Culturally and age-tailored education campaigns promoting early adoption of healthy lifestyles may reduce the burden of dementia in the general population,” the AHA said.

Prioritize sleep

Getting a good night’s sleep is critical for your heart health. According to the Center of Disease Control and Prevention, sleep helps the body repair, and missing the correct amount can lead to high blood pressure, Type 2 diabetes and unhealthy weight gain.

The CDC recommends adults get seven hours of sleep each night, and stick to a schedule, avoid excess blue light and skip unhealthy meals to make sure you sleep all night, uninterrupted.

Exercise

It might seem like a no-brainer, but ample exercise is a large part of maintaining your heart health into old age. According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, exercise can lower blood pressure, lessen the risk of diabetes, maintain body weight and reduce inflammation throughout the body.

Exercise also helps the muscles pull oxygen out of blood, thus benefiting the function of the brain, according to Johns Hopkins.

To stick to a particular fitness routine, it recommends setting aside a specific time, working out with a friend, keeping a log and using a heart rate meter to measure your progress.

Explore Georgia is one of the most stressed states in America

Reduce stress

Stress can increase inflammation in your body, according to Johns Hopkins, which can raise your risk of serious health problems.

Whether you are chronically stressed or going through a particularly rough patch, allowing stress to continue to take over your body can lead to problems down the road.

According to the National Health Service in the United Kingdom, stress can be broken up by connecting with others, taking “me time,” avoiding unhealthy habits and practicing positivity.

Find more stories like this one on our Pulse Facebook page.