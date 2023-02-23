X
Dark Mode Toggle

Auburn University Dance Marathon raises over $275,000 for Georgia children’s hospital

Pulse
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
39 minutes ago
Over the years, they’ve raised $3.63 million

The 2023 Auburn University Dance Marathon was a smashing success. This year’s event alone raised $273,328.22 for a good cause — the Children’s Hospital at Piedmont Columbus Regional. In the years since its inception, the marathon has raised a whopping $3.63 million.

“AUDM is such a special program because these college students work tirelessly throughout the year to help us make a positive difference in every life we touch,” Jessie Brown, Children’s Miracle Network Officer with the Piedmont Columbus Regional Foundation, said in a press release. “Hundreds of students came together and not only raised an incredible amount of funds but also showered our Miracle Families with so much love and support. We can’t wait to continue to see what these students accomplish for our local kids for years to come.”

ExploreExperts weigh in on the joys and woes of virtual nursing

Auburn University Dance Marathon is a student-run organization that hosts events all year long to engage the local community in charity for the Children’s Miracle Network Hospital. It’s a lofty goal that requires a lot of work and a lot of caring people.

“Throughout the year we raise money and encourage Auburn Students to join us in our efforts by registering for AUDM 2022,” Auburn University’s website said. “All of our events leading up to Main Event, a 12-hour non-stop party where all staff, participants, and miracle families come together for performances, activities, and dancing as we complete our final fundraising push. At the end of the night, we reveal our final total for the year.”

ExploreEmoji keyboard for nurses launches on iOS

All of the funds raised by the organization go directly to the Children’s Hospital at Piedmont Columbus Regional, according to Auburn University Dance Marathon. A total 68% of the funds raised go towards advancing the hospital’s resources, 30% of the funds go towards equipment and the final 2% of funds go towards education and patient care.

About the Author

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Kemp moves to take command of GOP, leaving state party behind4h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Trump attorneys: Special grand jury probe ‘a clown show’
2h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Max Fried, Spencer Strider, Kirby Yates throw batting practice. Here’s how it went
19h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia linebacker arrested on reckless driving, racing charges
11h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia linebacker arrested on reckless driving, racing charges
11h ago

Credit: SCREENSHOT

Mass resignations leave DeKalb ethics board in limbo again
21h ago
The Latest

Why are hospitals raising nurse pay?
41m ago
Emoji keyboard for nurses launches on iOS
Experts weigh in on the joys and woes of virtual nursing
Featured

Tara movie theater in Atlanta: 5 things to know
11m ago
Judge rules against Justice Department over communications in Georgia voting lawsuit
21h ago
Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, Mercer partner on rural healthcare for children
4h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top