Auburn University Dance Marathon raises over $275,000 for Georgia children’s hospital

The 2023 Auburn University Dance Marathon was a smashing success. This year’s event alone raised $273,328.22 for a good cause — the Children’s Hospital at Piedmont Columbus Regional. In the years since its inception, the marathon has raised a whopping $3.63 million.
“AUDM is such a special program because these college students work tirelessly throughout the year to help us make a positive difference in every life we touch,” Jessie Brown, Children’s Miracle Network Officer with the Piedmont Columbus Regional Foundation, said in a press release. “Hundreds of students came together and not only raised an incredible amount of funds but also showered our Miracle Families with so much love and support. We can’t wait to continue to see what these students accomplish for our local kids for years to come.”
Auburn University Dance Marathon is a student-run organization that hosts events all year long to engage the local community in charity for the Children’s Miracle Network Hospital. It’s a lofty goal that requires a lot of work and a lot of caring people.
“Throughout the year we raise money and encourage Auburn Students to join us in our efforts by registering for AUDM 2022,” Auburn University’s website said. “All of our events leading up to Main Event, a 12-hour non-stop party where all staff, participants, and miracle families come together for performances, activities, and dancing as we complete our final fundraising push. At the end of the night, we reveal our final total for the year.”
All of the funds raised by the organization go directly to the Children’s Hospital at Piedmont Columbus Regional, according to Auburn University Dance Marathon. A total 68% of the funds raised go towards advancing the hospital’s resources, 30% of the funds go towards equipment and the final 2% of funds go towards education and patient care.
About the Author
Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC