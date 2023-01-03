4 resolutions for online dating in 2023

Dedicate time every day

Whether it’s when you first wake up in the morning, on a lunch break or winding down after dinner, set a time each day for online dating. It can be just 15 minutes, but you’ll want to spend the time responding to messages, browsing other profiles for potential matches and reaching out to start conversations. This way, you’ll get into a habit and never miss out on a good match because you took too long to reply.

Forget about your ‘type’

One problem with online dating is you can make a judgment (and be judged) far too quickly. Some people have a list of “requirements” they’re looking for in a partner, which can really limit the chance of connecting with someone.

Say you’re a runner and you’re looking for someone who is also physically active. You might pass on a profile where someone presents themselves as more artistic. However, you might just want to start a conversation and see how it goes. Maybe they’re actually a runner, too, but they just didn’t mention it on their profile because there’s only so much space. Or maybe you don’t need to be with a runner at all. Variety is the spice of life, as they say.

Likewise, don’t swipe left on a profile if there’s just one thing you’re not quite sure about. Maybe they have a bachelor’s degree and you’ve always preferred partners with advanced degrees. That doesn’t mean they’re not successful or intelligent. Try starting more conversations with people who are in the “maybe” category. You never know where it will lead.

Online dating can be tough and uncomfortable, but the key is to put yourself out there. In 2023, keeping an open mind and putting some extra effort into your profile will put you in a great position to meet someone special.

Erika Ettin is the founder of A Little Nudge, where she helps others navigate the often intimidating world of online dating.