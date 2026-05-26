Pulse A sad memory is not necessarily a bad thing Difficult memories can offer perspective, connection and healing. Memories of beloved pets can bring both sadness and gratitude for the years spent together. (Scott Suchman/The New York Times)

By Barton Goldsmith – For the AJC 1 hour ago Share

Facebook’s ‘memories’ feature can be a nice thing. But sometimes, those resurfaced posts — a photo of you and an ex, a post about a loss or hard time in your life — can trigger difficult feelings. I know because it just happened to me.

I was reminded that a year ago was the beginning of my dog’s last days, and yes, it did make me a little “misty,” as we used to say. Still, I shared it with my FB friends, and it inspired this column. Although the memory is sad for me, I try to focus on the good times we had together over a decade. I feel the sadness but also the gratitude for her being in my life, and her unconditional love still lingers. I allow myself — and sometimes intentionally choose — to dwell on the good times we had because they were as real as the loss and need to be honored too. I remember the day my first love died as well, and every Dec. 28, I light a candle and remember how much she gave to me and how she really turned me into the person that others can now turn to. We only had 10 years together but they were amazing, and I treasure all the moments. Some dates and reminders will trigger an emotional response. It’s only human. Still, you also can choose how to respond. The first thoughts may be of sadness but if you allow yourself to wallow in it, you won’t get to feel the goodness that was also there. It’s actually very simple. Whenever you get caught in a moment of sadness, you simply think of at least three good things that you associate with that memory. You can train yourself to do this. The truth is, if there weren’t good things, there wouldn’t be any sadness.

Feeling melancholy isn’t always bad, and I wouldn’t try to mask it. Feel your feelings but choose to feel the happy as well as the sad ones, so you can find your inner balance and move forward with your life.