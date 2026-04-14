It’s time to ask yourself the tough questions

When we don’t give ourselves the chance to process our emotions, they don’t disappear. They build up. (Courtesy of Nguyen Dang Hoang Nhu via Unsplash)

Sometimes you have to take stock of your life, even if you don’t want to. And often it’s not planned; you just started thinking about where you are and comparing it to where you thought you’d be.

Unfortunately, when we don’t give ourselves the chance to process our emotions, they don’t disappear — they build up. Over time, that can lead to lingering sadness, avoidance, or even unhealthy coping habits.

When you are compelled to ask yourself if you are green and growing or ripe and rotting, take it as a sign. It may be time to move your life forward.

Even if you think you’re satisfied with where you are — or feel that you don’t deserve anything better — there’s value in taking stock of your life and asking yourself the hard questions. That honest reflection is often what leads to growth.

This is also an exercise that you may want to do in your primary relationship. Comparing where you were with where you are now will help lead you to where you want to go. Seems simple enough, but most couples only do it in passing instead of sitting down and having a positive conversation about life, love, and their own pursuit of happiness. We rarely give ourselves the opportunity to take a serious look at our lives, and that process can only make things better, because you will always find things to improve.