10 tips to find happiness again

If you're interested in meditating but have never done it before, don't overcomplicate it. Local classes, online sessions, or simply spending time in nature can be a good place to start. (Courtesy of Jon Flobrant)

The pursuit of happiness often feels less like a straight path and more like a booby-trapped adventure, similar to Indiana Jones. Just when you think you’ve cracked the code, an unexpected boulder comes rolling toward you.

If you’re struggling to find lasting joy, you’re not alone. Here are tips and helpful shifts to help you navigate it.