Pulse These three lifestyle changes are linked to a longer life From better sleep to healthier eating, some daily habits could help increase your life span. A new study suggests that improving your sleep, physical activity, and nutrition can significantly increase longevity. (Courtesy of Jonathan Borba)

Living longer may require more than one healthy habit — it could take a full SPAN of lifestyle changes. A new study suggests that improving your sleep, physical activity, and nutrition (SPAN) could significantly increase longevity. Researchers from the University of Sydney analyzed data from thousands of older adults, using it to calculate individual SPAN scores and examine how they related to life span. A pattern emerged: better sleep, increased exercise and healthier diets were linked to a significantly longer life expectancy.

RELATED Wearable health tech is everywhere. Here’s how it works best. “All those tiny behaviors we change can actually have a very meaningful impact, and they add up over time to make a big difference in our longevity,” lead study author Nicholas Koemel told NBC News. So what does that look like in everyday life? Here are simple changes you can make today. Plan for better sleep Even as little as five extra minutes of sleep each night can contribute to a significantly longer life, supporting heart health, metabolism, and overall recovery. RELATED Beauty sleep’s not a myth. It makes a big difference. If you can’t commit to 8 full hours of slumber, try small adjustments to your bedtime routine — like the “10-3-2-1-0″ sleep rule. It’s a five step method for better sleep hygiene that starts 10 hours before bedtime and ends after you wake up the next morning.