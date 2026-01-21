Sponsor banner
These three lifestyle changes are linked to a longer life

From better sleep to healthier eating, some daily habits could help increase your life span.
A new study suggests that improving your sleep, physical activity, and nutrition can significantly increase longevity. (Courtesy of Jonathan Borba)
By
19 minutes ago

Living longer may require more than one healthy habit — it could take a full SPAN of lifestyle changes. A new study suggests that improving your sleep, physical activity, and nutrition (SPAN) could significantly increase longevity.

Researchers from the University of Sydney analyzed data from thousands of older adults, using it to calculate individual SPAN scores and examine how they related to life span. A pattern emerged: better sleep, increased exercise and healthier diets were linked to a significantly longer life expectancy.

“All those tiny behaviors we change can actually have a very meaningful impact, and they add up over time to make a big difference in our longevity,” lead study author Nicholas Koemel told NBC News.

So what does that look like in everyday life? Here are simple changes you can make today.

Plan for better sleep

Even as little as five extra minutes of sleep each night can contribute to a significantly longer life, supporting heart health, metabolism, and overall recovery.

If you can’t commit to 8 full hours of slumber, try small adjustments to your bedtime routine — like the “10-3-2-1-0″ sleep rule. It’s a five step method for better sleep hygiene that starts 10 hours before bedtime and ends after you wake up the next morning.

Move your body more

Adding just a few minutes of moderate to vigorous physical activity each day can help contribute to longer life spans, particularly for people with sedentary lifestyles.

The study defines moderate activity as walking or gardening, while running could be a vigorous activity. Even short walks can deliver meaningful health benefits.

Eat healthier

Nutrition is also another piece of the longevity puzzle, according to the study. If you’re looking to boost your health beyond adding a few extra veggies, try the Mediterranean diet.

Featuring fish, poultry, nuts, seeds, fruits, vegetables, whole grains and legumes, this diet is rich in plants, lean meats and gets most of its fat from extra-virgin olive oil.

