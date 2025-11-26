Pulse What to do when happiness eludes you If you are going through a rough patch, it’s important to do what you can to feel better. A woman runs on the beach at sunset. (Dreamstime/TNS)

By Barton Goldsmith – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution 1 hour ago link copied

Happiness has become a big deal in the past decade. Hundreds of books, lectures at Harvard, and millions of media sound bites tell us that happiness is within our reach. All we have to do is just follow some simple steps like meditation, living in the moment, and doing yoga. But if you are going through a really difficult time, none of this may feel right. Your sadness may be so engrained that the thought of doing something positive turns your stomach. The fact is that feeling deeply sad is a normal part of the healing process.

The issues that are bringing you down may not be going away anytime soon, and you will have to find a way to continue on in spite of this. I have no reason to be happy right now, despite successes and love. My best friend is dying, and it is just heartbreaking. I can crack a smile every now and then, but the truth is that the best part of my day is when I’m holding her. So I totally get what being down feels like. If you are going through a rough patch, it’s important to do what you can to feel better. Here are some suggestions. Go outside. Being outside is good, and if you are near the ocean, a lake, or a river, all the better. Looking at water in nature can be especially calming. The negative ions actually make you feel better. Looking at images of moving water on TV can also be soothing. Even taking a shower can make a difference in your outlook.

Be honest with your doctor. We have to take our happiness where we find it, and if you have lost the ability to find any pleasure in your daily routine or the people around you, something deeper is going on. Get yourself checked out by a medical doctor. Receiving a clean bill of health could give you a little lift. If your physical health is fine, then you have to get your head and heart on the same program. If something is going on, it’s important to get help.