I’m on a daily scavenger hunt to find things that will make the people I care for smile, especially the one I love. Sometimes it’s a text, or maybe I’ve found a book that will hopefully brighten my sweetheart’s day.
These simple tips can help you do the same.
- Subscribe to a “joke of the day” blog, and share them with your love. It’s a great way to start off the day, and you will both leave the house a little lighter. And don’t send or forward the email, but tell the joke yourself.
- Without letting them know, take over the household duties and tell your partner to go relax.
- Take your significant other’s car to the car wash and fill it up with gas every Saturday.
- Next time your other half has a hard day, draw them a warm bath to relax in for a bit. Light some candles, put on some nice music, and make it romantic but not sexual.
- Say sweet things and use terms of endearment (honey, darling, baby, etc.) with each other. This brings you closer. Even just a heart on a text will do the trick. The sweeter you are to each other, the closer you will both feel, and you will also have fewer stressful moments with one another.
- Bring flowers whenever you have a chance. Don’t worry about the size of the bouquet. A single rose can sometimes say more than a dozen. I’ve often grabbed a flower from the yard (or the neighbors) before I walk in the door.
- Say “I love you very much” for no reason at all. Be spontaneous. Make an ordinary moment extraordinary. This sign of your affection is guaranteed to make your partner grin from ear to ear. They may think you’re a little crazy, but it’s worth it.
- Set up a surprise date. You can make it more special by making it for overnight or even a weekend getaway. But even if it’s just for lunch, brunch, or dinner, doing this will make your loved one smile.
- Do something totally new and different with your mate. Doing new things produces the brain chemical oxytocin, also known as the “cuddle hormone,” and the more often you do new things together, the closer you will want to be.
- My other half told me a story about how she had wanted a toy yellow phone when she was a child, and she even cried a little telling me about it. The next day, I went on e-Bay and found a likely replica and gave it to her. Total investment: $10. Result: priceless.
It doesn’t take a lot to make someone smile. When you make the effort, it’s guaranteed to come back to you in positive ways — and make you smile more too.
Barton Goldsmith, Ph.D., is an award-winning psychotherapist and humanitarian. He is also a columnist, the author of eight books, and a blogger for PsychologyToday.com with nearly 35 million readers. He is available for in-person & video consults worldwide, reach him at Barton@BartonGoldsmith.com
