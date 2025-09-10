10 simple ways to fall in love with your life again

When we aren’t feeling good about our lives, it’s usually because one or two things went wrong. We focus on these things, and we can get obsessive to the point of not being able to see the good that is around us.

In fact, little moments of appreciation can make the difference between a good day and a bad one. Here are 10 ways to get back on track.

Catch the sunset

Remember last night’s sunset, and make plans to watch it again tonight. That kind of beauty will help you find a little balance within.

Show appreciation

Tell someone that you appreciate them. “Dinner was great” or “Thanks for being there” are words that will come back to you. Appreciation is not a one-way street. If you aren’t getting enough, take a look at how much you are giving.

Help a stranger

Do something nice for someone you don’t know, like letting them have your parking space at the mall. Find the joy in making someone else’s day nicer.

Take a moment to self-reflect

If you get mad at life, look within. Check in with yourself and see if any of your buttons have gotten pushed. There is a reason you are upset, but it could be different from what you think.

Find new experiences

A great exercise is to take a walk and look for 20 new things you have not seen before. Once you get to twenty, you will likely have disengaged from your upset. The situation may not have changed, but you have had a moment to get away from it so you can think more clearly.

Volunteer in your community

Helping people in need is a great way to stay connected — and involved — in your community. When you lend a helping hand, the warmth you receive in return will fill your heart with gratitude.

Remember your accomplishments

Even if you aren’t feeling all that great about things at the moment, recognizing that you have come a long way helps. You have come through some darkness before — and you will again.

Believe in yourself

If you know you are a good person, regardless of what anyone has said, listen to your own thoughts and heart. Eleanor Roosevelt once said, “No one can make you feel inferior without your consent.”

Find a furry friend

If there are no people around, hang out with your pets. If you don’t have one, go to a shelter or an adoption center. I know several people who do this as a form of therapy, and their lives are better for it.

Trust your inner voice

Ask yourself if you have done a good job with your life thus far. You won’t lie to yourself, and if you see some areas where you could use a tuneup, get one. Your heart and head know where you are emotionally. Listen to what they have to say.

Appreciating your life is not supposed to be work. Allow yourself to forgive any transgressions and make the promise that you won’t go down that path again. It’s easier if you do things that you know will be appreciated.

