State Rep. Devan Seabaugh pleaded guilty Tuesday to two misdemeanors after crashing into a bicycle in Grant Park last August.
As part of his agreement, Seabaugh, a Republican who serves on the House Transportation Committee, was ordered to pay $2,866 in fines, according to the Atlanta Municipal Court records.
He had been charged with multiple counts of driving under the influence of both drugs and alcohol, along with other citations, but prosecutors dropped the DUI charges. Seabaugh pleaded guilty to failing to yield to a cyclist and driving too fast for the area.
“After months of reflection and prayerful conversations with my family, I made the decision today to accept responsibility for my part in a traffic incident that occurred last August and bring this chapter to a close,” Seabaugh said in a statement. He added later, “My decision reflects my commitment to take responsibility for my actions, not an admission to something I did not do.”
The cyclist who was traveling in the bike lane jumped off his bike and got out of the way as he saw Seabaugh approaching. The cyclist was not seriously injured.
“Tragically, I struck a bicycle that had been laid on the ground by a cyclist who, thankfully, acted quickly to get out of the way,” Seabaugh said in the statement.
In 2024, just after the crash happened, Seabaugh sent a statement to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution saying he “never” used drugs and was not in possession of any drugs at the time of the crash.
“I was not intoxicated or speeding. I turned right onto Memorial Drive from Boulevard and attempted to remain in the rightmost lane as required by Georgia law. Unfortunately, there was not proper signage to let me know it had recently converted into a bike lane,” Seabaugh said at the time.
The Georgia Department of Transportation was in the process of adding a bike lane on a section of Memorial Drive when the collision occurred. Traffic lanes were reduced from four to two and a bike lane, separated by bollards and barriers, was installed. Seabaugh said the area was still under construction during the crash and “by the time I realized it was being used as a bike lane, I was already in the lane and trying to find a safe way to exit.”
Seabaugh was elected to the Georgia House in a special election in July 2021 to represent parts of west Cobb County, Kennesaw and Marietta. He is a vice president at Metro Atlanta Ambulance Service. He was reelected in November, beating Democrat Karl Gallegos.
