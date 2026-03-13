Politics Republicans wrestle with gas price pain as Iran war rages Gov. Brian Kemp declines to suspend state gas tax, for now. Gas prices at a Quiktrip gas station on Satellite Boulevard in Suwanee, Georgia. Wednesday, March 11, 2026 (Ben Hendren for the AJC)

I did a double take when I stopped for gas Monday and the price of regular at my usual Atlanta gas station was up to $3.99 a gallon. It’s the same gas station where I used to see stickers of President Joe Biden pointing to $4 gas and saying “I did that!” Nothing grabs your attention more than thinking of $4 gas, but by Thursday the price was up higher than that.

The price of diesel, which truckers and farmers use, is now over $5 in Georgia, according to AAA. On Thursday, the cost of oil had jumped to $100 per barrel after a roller coaster of spikes and dips. RELATED Iran war sends Atlanta fuel prices higher, diesel now more than $5 per gallon The reason for all of this, of course, is the war in Iran and the wild volatility of the oil markets in the two weeks since President Donald Trump approved military operations there. The International Energy Agency said the war and Iran’s response has led to the biggest disruption to oil supply in history. Above and beyond the potential for pushing other prices higher, the cost of gas is a notoriously thorny political issue. President Joe Biden’s White House chief of staff was so worried about the gas prices racing upward during the Biden administration that he used to check the price of gas every morning before he got out of bed. Trump hammered Biden for it at the time, saying high gas prices would “destroy the country.” Once back in office, Trump pointed to the falling price of gas as proof that the economy under his leadership was better than ever.

“These pro-American energy policies are bringing energy prices way down. You see what’s happening even with gasoline,” he told a group of coal producers at the White House last month.

But by this week, Trump was singing a different tune, telling ABC News of rising gas prices, “I think it’s fine. It’s a little glitch. We had to take this little detour.” RELATED Atlanta travelers struggle to get home amid Middle East flight disruptions On social media, he wrote that the cost of oil prices now “is a very small price to pay for USA, and World, Safety and Peace.” By Thursday, the president said rising oil prices would actually be good for the country. “The United States is the largest Oil Producer in the World, by far, so when oil prices go up, we make a lot of money.” Plus, he wrote, stopping Iran from having a nuclear weapon is worth the oil disruptions. Visiting the Georgia Capitol this week. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins seemed to struggle with her explanation, too, when asked if the Trump administration has any plans to help farmers deal with the rising cost of fuel in the wake of the Iran war.

“Certainly, this president is very focused on affordability in America,” Rollins began. “He though, in his leadership, was just very convicted and resolute that to really protect America these hard decisions had to be made now, whether or not we have elections coming up.” Instead of giving details on potential relief for farmers hit by high fuel prices, Rollins segued to American democracy, which she called “a beautiful thing,” and said the Founding Fathers “had the hand of God on their shoulder when they were writing that Constitution.” RELATED The MTG era in Georgia is over — for now Does the administration have a plan to bring prices down? She didn’t say. The one person in Georgia who could make gas prices marginally cheaper, and reduce the political pressure on Republicans in the process, is Gov. Brian Kemp. He has the power to temporarily suspend the Georgia gas tax, which is 33 cents a gallon, and 37 cents for diesel. He told me this week he’s monitoring oil markets but isn’t ready to do anything yet.