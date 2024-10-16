Both Republicans and Democrats seek to strike down new Georgia election rules in court

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Thomas Cox Jr. asked attorneys whether the State Election Board could have lobbied legislators to pass laws rather than acting on their own so close to the election. He didn’t immediately issue a ruling.

While the state Republican Party is defending the board’s new rules, some Republicans are challenging the rules and argued to the judge that the board’s unelected majority had exceeded its authority and usurped powers reserved for the Georgia General Assembly, which changes election laws every year. They include former state Rep. Scot Turner and Chatham County election board member James Hall.

“Three members of the State Election Board, kind of like Napoleon, they put a crown on their head and said, ‘We are the emperors of elections.’ That is not the way our system of government works,” said Chris Anulewicz, an attorney for the Republicans opposing the rules. “The State Election Board cannot play in this space, and yet they did it anyway.”

Defenders of the State Election Board said its members were within their rights to pass statewide rules that will help safeguard accurate results and ensure ballot accounting, such as the hand count.

“The majority of this election board has identified that having this reconciliation process is important. That was a priority,” said Brad Carver, an attorney for the Georgia Republican Party. “The General Assembly can’t foresee every particular circumstance in a changing environment. That’s why we have executive branch agencies in the first place. They’re the subject matter experts.”

The latest court battle is the most recent legal drama as record numbers of voters turned out during the first two days of in-person early voting in Georgia. Election officials expected turnout to approach 600,000 by the end of the day Wednesday.

The new State Election Board rules were approved by the three Republicans whom Donald Trump called out by name during an Atlanta campaign rally, calling them “pit bulls fighting for honesty, transparency and victory.” They’ve outvoted the board’s Republican chair, appointed by Gov. Brian Kemp, and its lone Democratic member.

The Democrats’ lawsuit focused on the board’s hand-count rule, which they described as a recipe for disorganization and delay on election night. Although Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney prevented the hand count in a ruling Tuesday because poll workers hadn’t been trained, the case Wednesday before Cox is seeking a more permanent order.

“This rule will lead to chaos,” said Sachin Varghese, an attorney for the Georgia Democratic Party. “Three different poll workers, at the end of a 14-, 16-, 18-hour day, now have to sit down and count by hand. ... This will lead to significant impairment and significant delay.”

Robert Thomas, an attorney for the State Election Board, said the rule is a reasonable way to address voters’ concerns about inaccurate counts. In some past elections, ballots have at time been found later after they were left behind in ballot boxes on election night.

“It’s just another way to say, is the machine right? Did it correctly count the number of ballots?” Thomas said. “The Legislature did not say you cannot hand-count ballots to ensure the numbers match. There should be an additional check.”

The cases considered Wednesday are part of a flurry of preelection litigation, much of it contesting State Election Board rules.

Besides the Republican and Democratic lawsuits, additional legal actions are pending from election boards in DeKalb and Muscogee counties. The ruling that put the hand count on hold came in a lawsuit filed by Cobb County’s election board.

In a separate decision, McBurney ruled Tuesday that state law requires county election boards to certify election results one week after election day. That case was brought by Julie Adams, a Republican election board member in Fulton County who refused to certify this spring’s primary elections.

Cox said he would issue a ruling in Wednesday’s cases as soon as possible.