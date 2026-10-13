Find your Georgia early voting site

A family walks in to vote early at the C.T. Martin Natatorium & Recreation Center in Atlanta on Monday, April 27, 2026. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC)

Georgia’s early voting period has started and voters can begin casting ballots in November’s midterm elections for U.S. Senate, Congress, governor and other statewide offices.

You must vote within the county you are registered to vote, but you can cast your ballot at any voting site during the early voting period.

If you wait until Election Day to vote, you’ll have to do so at your assigned precinct. Your official information can be found on your GA My Voter Page.

Addresses and schedules are from the Georgia Secretary of State’s office as well as local elections offices and are subject to change.