Politically Georgia Surreal Capitol return hints at Georgia’s shifting political landscape Your daily jolt of news and analysis from the AJC politics team. An activist holds a "Restore Voting Rights" sign at a news conference before the state Legislature convenes for a special session at the Capitol on Wednesday. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Today’s newsletter highlights: Stacey Abrams plans a World Cup surprise for former rival Brian Kemp.

Georgia lawmakers pivot to a focus on the state’s vote-counting mess.

Conservative WSB host Shelley Wynter issues a surprise endorsement. A new era dawns Faith leaders and demonstrators march during the Pilgrimage for Voting Rights at Liberty Plaza in Atlanta on Wednesday. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC) Even before Republican leaders abruptly backed away from redistricting, Wednesday’s special session felt unlike any other. It was part post-runoff hangover, part preview of Georgia’s political future. Hundreds of activists gathered outside the Capitol hours before lawmakers convened, waving signs and chanting “no new maps” as they protested a process that would weaken Black political power.

Inside, legislators drifted back to their chambers after a bruising election night that left winners celebrating, losers licking wounds and everyone wondering what comes next. It was surreal. Lawmakers who had already delivered emotional farewell speeches just a few weeks ago sullenly returned to their desks. Defeated candidates whose campaigns had ended just weeks, or hours, earlier were back under the Gold Dome. State Sen. Bill Cowsert took his seat not far from state Sen. Brian Strickland, who had trounced him in May in the Republican race for attorney general. Former Senate Majority Leader Steve Gooch was back after finishing fourth in the lieutenant governor’s race, while the ultimate victor, state Sen. Greg Dolezal, held court a few feet away.

And then there was Lt. Gov. Burt Jones. There were betting pools across the Capitol about whether he would show up after losing the most expensive gubernatorial runoff in Georgia history to billionaire Rick Jackson.

But by midmorning, he was presiding over a closed-door Senate caucus meeting, thanking colleagues for their support and urging them to move forward with redistricting. They did not. An internal poll showed only a few senators backed the idea. Instead, Senate leaders joined House Republicans in publicly opposing a redraw this summer, a remarkable rebuke of both Jones and Gov. Brian Kemp, who also pushed lawmakers to move ahead. The reversal showed how much Georgia’s political structure has changed. Voters rejected Kemp’s picks for governor and U.S. Senate. Jones’ loss makes him a lame duck. And lawmakers are already adjusting to a world where neither commands the influence they once did. The whispered conversations reflected that shift. In the Senate, Republicans quietly wondered whether Jackson would seek retribution against Jones’ allies. In the House, Jackson backers were imagining what his administration might mean for the Capitol’s balance of power. By the end of the day, it seemed the delay of the redistricting fight was only one of the big stories. The other was that Georgia’s next political era had already begun.

Things to know Former Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, the Democratic nominee for governor, campaigns outside of a shuttered rural hospital in Commerce on Wednesday. (Riley Bunch/AJC) Good morning! Here are three things to know for today: Democratic nominee for governor Keisha Lance Bottoms launched her general election campaign outside a shuttered hospital in Commerce, making Georgia’s rural healthcare access woes her opening line of attack, the AJC’s Riley Bunch reports.

Republicans introduced a plan at the start of Wednesday’s special legislative session to push back a deadline banning Georgia from using QR codes to count ballots by two years, the AJC’s Caleb Groves reports.

MARTA officials told state and federal leaders that a recent spate of violent attacks are outliers on a system that has seen an overall 8% reduction in crime year over year, the AJC’s Sara Gregory reports. World Cup surprise Stacey Abrams speaks at a campaign event in Athens for then-2024 presidential candidate Kamala Harris. (C.J. Bartunek for the AJC) Kemp’s old political nemesis has a World Cup surprise for him.

Fair Fight Action, an arm of the political organization founded by Stacey Abrams, is airing a 30-second ad during today’s match between South Africa and Czechia in Atlanta mocking the governor’s push to redraw political boundaries. Modeled after a beer ad, the spot says Kemp is trying to “finish what poll taxes and literacy tests started.” The timing is no accident. The ad is set to air during Thursday’s noon match at Mercedes-Benz Stadium — temporarily renamed Atlanta Stadium during the World Cup for sponsorship reasons — putting Georgia’s redistricting fight before a global audience. Fair Fight spokesman Max Flugrath said Kemp aimed to “drag Georgia back toward the Old South while the World Cup spotlight is on Atlanta.” No doubt Gov. Brian Kemp speaks before signing multiple pieces of legislation inside the Georgia state Capitol last month. (Ben Hendren for the AJC) Kemp wanted there to be no doubt: He’s backing Jackson.

Just days after issuing a striking last-minute endorsement of Jones in the Republican runoff, Kemp quickly moved to unify behind the man who defeated him. “Marty, the girls, and I are proud to support Rick Jackson to be Georgia’s next governor,” Kemp said, praising Jackson as a self-made businessman who would “always put hardworking Georgians first.” “We know Rick will fight for every Georgian to have a fair shot at the American Dream because he has lived it himself,” Kemp said. “Coming from nothing, Rick Jackson built successful businesses, gave back to his community and our state, and employed thousands of hardworking men and women from all walks of life.” Vote counting Poll workers deliver ballots at the Fulton County Election Center in Atlanta last month during the 2026 Georgia primary elections. (Bob Andres for the AJC) State lawmakers are back at the Capitol this week to figure out how Georgia can continue to legally count ballots after July 1. That’s when a state law takes effect banning Georgia from using QR codes on ballots to tally votes.

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger hinted on Wednesday that the answer could be some technology the state is already using. State officials used optical character recognition technology to read the text of ballot images from the May 19 primary, which confirmed the accuracy of the results. Raffensperger touted those audits to lawmakers on Wednesday. Raffensperger’s office has shown eagerness to use such technology in recent weeks. In a June 2 memo, the office issued preliminary guidance to county election officials administering a July special election on how to comply with the July 1 deadline barring QR-code vote counting. The memo said counties must continue using the current touchscreen voting system. Under such guidance, QR codes would still be used for an initial election night count, but the text on digital images of those ballots created by scanners would later be read and officially tallied using optical character recognition software. The memo said the guidance is “subject to modification” based on changes by the Legislature. The idea has faced opposition from the State Election Board. Raffensperger has often found himself at odds with the board’s Trump-aligned majority, which came up with its own plan days after the secretary’s guidance. The board approved a resolution calling for county election officials to switch to hand-marked ballots counted by machines if lawmakers neglect to approve a solution during the special session, contending the secretary’s vote tallying guidance with ballot images is illegal.

Listen up Activists opposed to redistricting, including Marjorie Pak, gather at a news conference on Wednesday before the state Legislature convened for a special session. (Arvin Temkar/AJC) Today on the “Politically Georgia” podcast we explain why Georgia’s Republican leaders backed away from redistricting during the special session and what it reveals about Kemp’s political standing. You can listen and subscribe to “Politically Georgia” for free on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube or wherever you get your podcasts. Have a question or comment for the show? Email us at politicallygeorgia@ajc.com or give us a call at 770-810-5297 and you could be featured on a future episode. Frequent flyer Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock speaks at a news conference before the state Legislature convenes for a special session on Wednesday. (Arvin Temkar/AJC) U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock isn’t one to skip votes on the Senate floor. But he said his absence Wednesday morning was for a good reason. Warnock flew into Atlanta for the start of the special session to speak out against plans, later abandoned, to redraw maps to make fewer seats winnable for Democrats.

“There’s work to be done in Washington, but I represent the people of Georgia,” he said. “And so, I’m here with the people of Georgia during what I see as a defining moment in our long struggle for voting rights.” In addition to holding a news conference of his own, he also attended a rally hosted by voting and civil rights groups. He flew back to Washington around lunchtime and made it back in time to cast afternoon votes. New mayors Dexter Fisher will make history as the first Black mayor of Athens. (Fletcher Page/AJC) Mayor’s races in three of Georgia’s largest cities Tuesday night resulted in two historic wins and an upset.

In Columbus, longtime city manager Isaiah Hugley won a bruising race over Joanne Cogle, a City Council member who voted to fire him a year ago. Hugley, the husband of House Minority Leader Carolyn Hugley, pulled out a win by just about 1,000 votes and called on the city to unite going forward. In January, he’ll replace term-limited Mayor Skip Johnson, while also making history when he becomes Columbus’ first Black mayor. A shake-up is coming to Augusta after Stephen Kendrick upset Mayor Garnett Johnson Tuesday night, with a vote of 54% to 46%. Augusta’s WRDW/WAGT reported that the election came down to Kendrick’s outsider message to voters over Johnson’s role as incumbent mayor. “I just want to make sure people know there’s an opportunity for change to happen in Augusta,” Kendrick told supporters Tuesday night. In Athens, voters chose Athens-Clarke County Commissioner Dexter Fisher over school board member Tim Denson. Like Hugley, Fisher will make history as the first Black mayor of Athens. Once a longtime UGA employee, Fisher pitched himself as someone who could work as a partner to the always-growing university. He also promised to focus on housing affordability, homelessness, and infrastructure. “Put your running shoes on, because we’re going to work,” he said. Today in Washington President Donald Trump will hold a ceremony to to award the Medal of Honor to new recipients.

The Senate could vote to introduce a new version of the 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act and vote on a Trump nomination.

The House is out this week.

Endorsement watch U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff speaks at a joint campaign rally with Democratic nominee for governor Keisha Lance Bottoms at the Tabernacle in Atlanta last month. (Arvin Temkar/AJC) WSB host Shelley Wynter Wednesday night surprised many listeners with an endorsement of U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff. The conservative commentator said he will “do everything I can possible on this show to get you reelected.” He added, “I see reelections as a job interview, and in my humble opinion, I’ve seen nothing from Senator Jon Ossoff that requires me to say you’re fired from the job. So you’ve got my support.” Our condolences Abrams announced Wednesday that her father, the Rev. Robert Lee Abrams, has died. The family had previously disclosed that Abrams had been diagnosed with cancer.