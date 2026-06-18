Metro Atlanta MARTA to feds: Crime prevention strategies are working Recent incidents were ‘senseless’ and random, but overall crime is down, agency said. MARTA police respond to a shooting on a train at Midtown station on Friday, June 5, 2026. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)

By Sara Gregory 39 minutes ago Share

MARTA officials said in letters to state and federal officials investigating safety that recent crime incidents are outliers in a system that is overall safe — and getting safer. MARTA responded on Wednesday to Federal Transit Administration authorities and to Georgia House and Senate leaders, all of whom gave the transit agency a deadline this week to answer questions about safety for passengers and employees following a fatal stabbing and other violent crimes in the past month. MARTA said the spate of incidents in May and June, which include a second stabbing and the non-fatal shooting of a 17-year-old, are outliers in a system that has reduced year-over-year crime by 8%.

“Our increased law enforcement actions are having a positive impact,” Interim General Manager and CEO Jonathan Hunt wrote in the letter to the FTA. Going back further, Hunt wrote, the most serious of crimes have declined by 45% since 2020. MARTA officials have previously credited a large drop in crime from 2024 to 2025 to increasing its on-the-ground patrols and being more aggressive with suspensions and arrests. MARTA is the latest transit agency to have a federal safety investigation launched by the Trump-led FTA. A similar inquiry was opened in Charlotte last year following a woman’s death, and Chicago, Los Angeles and New York City have also been investigated. MARTA officials said last week they expected the review. The FTA said that since October 2023, violent crimes resulting in injuries that required medical attention or death have happened on MARTA nearly twice as often as the national average. That’s true, but crimes here and on other transit agencies are rare, happening once for every 1.9 million trips on a MARTA train or bus, and once every 3.5 million trips nationally, an Atlanta Journal-Constitution analysis of federal data shows.

In the letters, MARTA gave state and federal officials information on several safety strategies. Among the transit agency’s initiatives: