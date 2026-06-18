Politics With redistricting shelved, Georgia lawmakers focus on a vote-counting mess Republican lawmakers seek to delay a July deadline to end counting votes with QR codes. Activists opposed to redistricting, including Marjorie Pak, gather at a press conference before the state legislature convenes for a special session in Atlanta on June 17, 2026. After Georgia Republican leaders announced that they wouldn’t redraw the state’s political maps during the session, state Sen. Max Burns, R-Sylvania, introduced legislation to delay an implementation date to end counting votes with QR codes. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

By Caleb Groves 1 hour ago Share

Facing a self-made vote-counting conundrum, Senate Republicans are moving to preserve the very voting system that they and President Donald Trump have long criticized. Two years ago, Republican state lawmakers responded to pressure by activists by setting a July 1 deadline to do away with counting ballots using QR codes. But they neglected to settle on an alternative answer during this year’s regular 40-day legislative session. Now, a proposal backed by Senate Republicans seeks a plan similar to one the Senate abandoned just two months ago. Republicans introduced a plan at the start of Wednesday’s special legislative session to delay the implementation date by two years and establish a committee to recommend standards and requirements for a new voting system by 2028.

State Sen. Max Burns, R-Sylvania, said the bill has the support of Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, who previously supported a switch to paper ballots. Burns also said it’s been vetted by House leadership and the governor’s office. “It is a reasoned and reasonable way to move from an untenable position, where we are right now, to where we want to be,” Burns said. Georgia’s voting system has been the subject of claims of vote flipping and other conspiracy theories since Trump’s narrow 2020 loss to Democrat Joe Biden. Trump has continued to falsely claim the election was stolen from him, although there is no evidence Georgia’s system changed or deleted votes. Since Trump’s defeat, a fervent crowd of activists distrustful of the QR codes and of Georgia’s touchscreen voting has been demanding the state switch to paper ballots.

A paper ballot supporter attends a State Election Board meeting at Dawson County Government Center on Wednesday, April 25, 2026. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) Additionally, election security advocates criticize the state’s touchscreen voting system for its vulnerabilities. They fear the system could be tampered with or hacked, which could alter results. Georgia has never upgraded the system to patch known security flaws.