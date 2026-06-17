Politics Georgia House leaders nix redistricting plans over fears of energizing Democrats House Republicans worry the fight could dominate the campaign season as they try to defend their majority. Georgia House Speaker Jon Burns speaks inside the Georgia State Capitol building in May. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)

By Greg Bluestein 6 minutes ago Share

Georgia’s House Republican leaders won’t redraw Georgia’s political maps during a special legislative session that starts Wednesday, retreating from a proposal that had threatened to ignite one of the state’s most explosive political fights ahead of the November election. The decision comes after weeks of mounting pressure from Democrats, voting rights groups and even some uneasy Republicans who warned that reopening redistricting could energize Democratic voters and overshadow a pivotal stretch of the campaign season.

In a letter to Gov. Brian Kemp, House Speaker Jon Burns pointed to still-pending litigation over Georgia’s 2021 maps as a reason to pause the redistricting push, arguing that lawmakers should not rush into another overhaul while the courts are still weighing the boundaries already in place. “Changes to Georgia’s maps should take place only when members of the General Assembly and citizens have been given ample opportunity to gather the facts, provide input, and engage in meaningful discussion,” Burns wrote. “For this reason, we will not be taking up congressional or legislative redistricting for the 2028 election cycle during this special session.” Every member of the Georgia House Republican leadership team signed the letter. Kemp said in a statement he felt Republicans should still move forward with the process.

“I do not believe there is reason to delay the apportionment process, especially with the legislature already convening,” he said. “Legislative districting, however, is the responsibility of the General Assembly, and it is within their discretion to defer the issue until a later date.”

And Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, the president of the Senate who lost the Republican nomination for governor on Tuesday, added that “we owe it to the voters that elected us to deliver on this critical issue.” “I stand behind the governor’s plan to redraw the maps during this special session,” Jones said. “Failure to deliver is not an outcome I am willing to accept. We need to do our jobs and get this done.” Lawmakers are still set to convene a special session on Wednesday to address a deadline on how Georgia counts votes. But the plan to redraw political boundaries this summer for the 2028 cycle is now on hold. The reversal marks a significant shift as Republican leaders only weeks ago signaled they were prepared to redraw congressional and state legislative boundaries following a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that weakened key provisions of the Voting Rights Act.

Kemp had argued the maps would eventually need to be redrawn either way and said a post-runoff special session offered an opportunity to tackle the issue before the 2028 election cycle. No drafts of the proposed boundaries had emerged, though Senate leaders say they have drafted versions. But many GOP officials expected the maps to target at least two Democratic-held U.S. House seats and several more state legislative districts now represented by Democrats. But as preparations intensified, so did the political risks. Democratic lawmakers from Georgia and other southern states held a rally on Monday timed to coincide with Atlanta’s debut World Cup match.

On Wednesday, faith leaders and voting rights groups marched to the Georgia Capitol as civil rights and organized labor groups held a news conference. Black political leaders framed the issue as an attempt to roll back decades of political progress. The prospect of a prolonged fight alarmed some Republicans. Several GOP lawmakers privately questioned whether redistricting was worth the political cost, particularly when there was no court order requiring Georgia to immediately redraw its maps. Others worried the fight would hand their rivals a potent mobilizing issue at a time when Republicans hoped to focus attention on the affordability and public safety arguments against a Democratic ticket led by U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff and former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, the Democratic nominee for governor. Lieutenant Governor Burt Jones speaks inside the Georgia State Capitol building in May. (Ben Hendren for the AJC) The concerns intensified after Tuesday’s runoff elections settled the Republican ticket for governor and U.S. Senate.