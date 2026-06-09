Politically Georgia Keisha Lance Bottoms seizes head start, targets GOP runoff infighting Your daily jolt of news and analysis from the AJC politics team. Democratic nominee for governor Keisha Lance Bottoms speaks at a joint campaign rally with U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff at the Tabernacle last month. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Today’s newsletter highlights Janice Johnston endorses Burt Jones and Mike Collins.

A new report takes a closer look at Republican support for data centers.

Rick Jackson seemingly reopens the Republican debate on abortion.

Head start Democratic nominee for governor Keisha Lance Bottoms waves to supporters during her election night watch party at the Hyatt Regency last month. (Natrice Miller for the AJC) Keisha Lance Bottoms isn’t waiting for Republicans to pick their nominee for governor before trying to define the race. The Democratic nominee for governor returns to the airwaves Tuesday with two ads that aim to capitalize on the ongoing turf war between Lt. Gov. Burt Jones and billionaire Rick Jackson. One spot compares the two GOP runoff rivals as pro-Donald Trump jackasses. The other leans into Bottoms’ biography, featuring her mother’s boot-strapping salon business and her “Can’t never could” mantra.

The ads are funded jointly by her campaign and newly formed leadership committee, which she can now tap as the nominee after winning the Democratic primary last month.

It’s another example of Democrats trying to make the most of their head start while Republicans spend another week locked in a bitter runoff. Things to know Julie Chrisley, right, and her husband Todd Chrisley, seen here in 2017. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Good morning! Here are three things to know for today: If you’re still waiting for your special tax refund from Georgia this year, you might be out of luck, writes the AJC’s David Wickert.

President Donald Trump said “some interesting things” would result from January’s Fulton County ballot seizure. But months after the FBI’s raid, the U.S. Department of Justice’s investigation into Fulton’s 2020 election has produced no public evidence of wrongdoing, the AJC’s Caleb Groves reports.

Todd and Julie Chrisley, the Atlanta reality TV stars pardoned by Trump, have sued a Georgia lawyer they say botched their criminal defense, the AJC’s Rosie Manins reports. Letting loose Janice Johnston, seen here at the Georgia Capitol in March. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Janice Johnston resigned from the State Election Board last week because of what she said were “family and personal responsibilities.” But the retired obstetrician seems to be enjoying her new freedom to express herself outside the bounds of the board’s ethical rules. Johnston endorsed Jones for governor and U.S. Rep. Mike Collins for U.S. Senate over the weekend in a series of social media posts filled with capital letters and exclamation points. It’s the kind of stuff she couldn’t do when she was on the board. “Billionaire Rick Jackson talks big and threatening about illegal immigrants- ‘Deported or departed” YIKES!” she posted. “MIKE COLLINS is the best candidate.” Johnston also reserved some posts for her critics, who noted she attended a Trump campaign rally in 2024 that the Georgia Office of Inspector General concluded violated the board’s code of conduct. “It was a great Trump rally!!” she wrote.

Bucking the trend A screenshot from an ad by state Sen. Greg Dolezal, a candidate for lieutenant governor, criticizing data centers. (Screenshot) The Washington Post reports that Republicans have largely supported data centers despite public polling showing voters aren’t happy with them. Trump loves them and, as we told you last week, even Gov. Brian Kemp said he is a fan, citing support from local officials. But state Sen. Greg Dolezal is an exception. The Republican is facing former state Sen. John F. Kennedy in next week’s GOP runoff for lieutenant governor, and he’s not hiding his distain for these modern warehouses that make much of our digital lives possible while also consuming lots of land, power and water. Dolezal even used artificial intelligence to make an ad of Lego-like figures declaring Kennedy’s love for data centers in song. It reminded us of the AI country music video that Jackson made last year about his biography. It appears Dolezal has public opinion on his side. An AJC poll from late April showed 76% of likely Democratic voters and 53% of likely Republican voters either disapproved or strongly disapproved of building data centers in their communities.

Abortion debate Republican candidate for governor Rick Jackson addresses supporters at his election night party last month. (Jason Getz/AJC) We told you yesterday about how Jackson seemed to reopen the Republican debate on abortion this week when, pressed by a voter about whether the state should make an exception for rape, he replied: “You’ve still got life.” The National Organization for Women called Jackson’s comments “pure evil.” But a spokesperson for Jackson’s campaign pointed to a candidate questionnaire from the Georgia Life Alliance that Jackson and Jones both completed earlier in the cycle. The two Republicans both answered “yes” on whether Georgia’s law should include exceptions for cases of rape or incest “where the rape is reported to an appropriate law enforcement agency.” That provision is also already in the 2021 law, which says an abortion up to 20 weeks of pregnancy is legal in cases “in which an official police report has been filed alleging the offense of rape or incest.“

Bulldog boost Then-Republican U.S. Senate hopeful Herschel Walker greets his supporters during a 2022 rally in Smyrna. (Hyosub Shin/AJC) Here’s a runoff twist with a familiar Georgia football tie. Former Republican U.S. Senate nominee Herschel Walker’s PAC donated $15,000 to Derek Dooley’s GOP Senate bid, a boost with a deeper connection than most campaign checks. Dooley’s father, Vince Dooley, coached Walker at UGA, where the running back became one of the most famous Bulldogs in history. And Walker, now U.S. ambassador to the Bahamas, remains one of the most recognizable names in Georgia, even after his 2022 Senate defeat.

The Walker PAC donation gives Dooley a Trump-affiliated boost, since the Heisman winner was appointed to his current post by the president. The younger Dooley was also once an assistant coach at UGA after Walker’s time there. Listen up Gov. Brian Kemp called state lawmakers for a special session on June 17 to reshape how Georgia votes and to redraw the state's political maps. (Jason Getz/AJC) Today on the “Politically Georgia” podcast the AJC’s Tamar Hallerman joins the show to discuss the GOP’s plan to redraw Georgia’s congressional and Legislative maps. Then, state rep. Saira Draper, D-Atlanta, discusses next week’s special legislative session and what, if anything, Democrats in the minority can do to influence the outcome. You can listen and subscribe to “Politically Georgia” for free on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube or wherever you get your podcasts. Have a question or comment for the show? Email us at politicallygeorgia@ajc.com or give us a call at 770-810-5297 and you could be featured on a future episode.