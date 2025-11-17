Bottoms reframes her record as 2026 races takes shape
Rivals question whether the former Atlanta mayor can recast herself as a pragmatist.
Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announces her bid for governor while meeting with journalists in Atlanta Monday, May 19, 2025. Bottoms describes herself as a moderate, but many of her critics disagree. (Ben Gray for the AJC)
On stage at the Politically Georgia forum this month, former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms described herself as a political iconoclast — someone not easily pinned to a single ideological lane.
“If people look back on my record as mayor, they would likely say that I’m more of a moderate,” she said. “There’s some issues that people thought that I was too far right, and some issues that people thought that I was too far left.”
To many of her critics, the Democratic front-runner for Georgia governor is many things. But a middle-of-the-road candidate is not one of them.
But that has also made her a target. Her rivals argue she’s attempting to reframe her image in a battleground state where political flexibility can be both rewarded and punished.
Former state Sen. Jason Esteves, one of her Democratic opponents, has sharpened his critiques, arguing Democrats can’t afford a nominee weighed down by the “baggage” of Bottoms’ decision not to seek a second term.
“If we make this campaign next year about individuals and about celebrity Democrats, we’ll lose again,” said Esteves.
“If we make this campaign next year about individuals and about celebrity Democrats, we’ll lose again,” says Democratic candidate for governor Jason Esteves, shown here speaking to the press at Manuel's Tavern. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)
Bottoms has brushed aside those jabs, saying she “ran through the tape” and ended her time as mayor on her own terms.
“This is a different season, and this is a different time in our lives as a country,” she said.
Still, the debate over her tenure — and how she chooses to portray it — is likely to remain central to the Democratic contest. And her lead in the polls gives her a chance to tailor her pitch to general election voters, said veteran strategist Fred Hicks.
“Especially swing voters who may be moving away from Trump but have concerns about her ability to govern,” said Hicks.
Her 2026 message leans heavily on affordability and housing, including grants for first-time homebuyers and stricter oversight of corporate landlords. And she’s revived a theme from her days as mayor, when she talked of merging “commerce with compassion.”
“There are a lot of opportunities, big and small, for us to look at affordability and make a dent,” she said.
But some former supporters say her message doesn’t mask frustrations with her performance as mayor. Kimberly Krautter, an international business consultant, said she proudly voted for Bottoms in 2017 but regretted it later.
“Sadly, like many of my friends and colleagues, I felt like she was an absentee mayor,” said Krautter, who also worked for former Atlanta City Council President Felicia Moore, who was bested by Bottoms in the 2017 race. “She was more interested in participating in celebrity photo shoots and auditioning for a D.C. job than actually taking care of the needs of Atlantans.”
But others who worked closely with Bottoms reject that characterization. Former City Council member Carla Smith remembers Bottoms helping her navigate simmering tensions after the Atlanta Braves moved from downtown Atlanta to Cobb County.
“She doesn’t care about the political ideology of the situation,” said Smith. “She just wants to keep progress moving in the right direction.”
Then-Council member Carla Smith joins then-Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms after she signed a bill changing the name of Confederate Avenue to United Avenue. (Bob Andres/AJC)