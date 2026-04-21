Politically Georgia In new memoir, Bottoms says hardships shaped her political identity Your daily jolt of news and analysis from the AJC politics team. Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced her bid for governor last May. (Ben Gray for the AJC 2025)

Today’s newsletter highlights: Jon Ossoff is investigating the effects of the data center boom on U.S. consumers.

Lil Baby appears in a campaign ad for Craig Schwall.

Questions about the midterm elections? Ask the AJC.

Political identity Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms (center) has consistently been the front-runner in public polling for Georgia’s Democratic primary for governor. (Arvin Temkar/AJC) Keisha Lance Bottoms wants Georgians to see more than the candidate. In her memoir released Tuesday, “The Rough Side of the Mountain,” the Democratic contender for governor recounts childhood sexual abuse, yearslong battles with bulimia and anorexia, the pain of being dismissed as a political “puppet” and how her father’s arrest and incarceration shaped her views on criminal justice reform. Bottoms writes candidly about private trauma, public slights and political betrayals, arguing the same hard edges that tested her also forged the leader asking Georgians for a promotion.

She writes that watching her father, soul singer Major Lance, struggle after prison instilled in her a lifelong belief in redemption.

“I understood the battles my father faced when he was released from prison and I wanted to ensure that people were given real second chances and weren’t only seen through the lens of their mistakes,” she adds. Bottoms also reveals that when she was 8 years old, an older neighbor repeatedly “inappropriately touched” her after neighborhood games of hide-and-seek. She writes that she kept the abuse secret for years, fearing it would upend her family. The memoir revisits the rough-and-tumble realities of Atlanta politics, from a losing battle for a judgeship to a rise up the City Hall ladder. She describes heartbreak when former Atlanta Mayor Shirley Franklin backed a rival in the 2017 race, before she reminded herself Franklin only had one vote. “She could hurt my feelings but she could not stop me from being elected mayor,” Bottoms writes. And she recounted being dismissed during her mayoral run as a surrogate controlled by others.

“As the only African American woman in the race I constantly found myself defending my credentials and pushing back against the subtle and not so subtle insinuations that I was a ‘puppet’ and not very talented or smart,” she wrote. She defends her decision not to seek a second term as mayor, writing that after years of public pressure and private stress, stepping aside was a deliberate choice to put her family and her own well-being first. There are lighter moments, too: first meeting future husband Derek Bottoms as a child at Woolworth’s, growing up around her mother’s salon in the West End and her beloved Grandmama’s early wake-up calls. But the broader message is unmistakable. Bottoms is using the memoir to argue that the setbacks and struggles that shaped her life also forged her political identity. Things to know Regina Brinson, a survivor of the 2024 collapse of a gangway on Sapelo Island, cries as she recounts plunging into the water on what was supposed to be a joyous day. (Shaddi Abusaid/AJC 2025)

Good morning! Here are three things to know for today: Two insurers are trying to avoid paying coverage related to the Sapelo Island gangway that collapsed in 2024 and killed seven people, the AJC’s Rosie Manins reports.

Derek Dooley is trying to turn Georgia’s U.S. Senate race into a revolt against D.C., writes Greg Bluestein.

Atlanta on Monday joined a growing list of major cities that have taken steps to push back against the presence of federal immigration agents, though that resistance is largely toothless, writes the AJC’s Shaddi Abusaid and Riley Bunch. Democrats hit data centers The Douglas County Google Data Center complex in Lithia Springs is one of the many data centers in Georgia. (Mike Stewart/AP) You don’t need a pollster to tell you that the explosion of data center construction across Georgia has become a top issue for voters worried about the location, tax breaks, and water and energy consumption of Big Tech’s massive new storage facilities. On Monday, U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff announced that he’s investigating the effects of the data center boom on U.S. consumers. In a letter to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, Ossoff wrote, “Without proper safeguards, higher prices and capital costs from increased energy generation could be passed onto Georgia families.”

Ossoff’s fellow Democrat, Jason Esteves, was in DeKalb County on Monday laying out his own “smart data center growth plan.” The candidate for governor told the AJC he hears voters’ anxiety about the issue at events around the state as he campaigns for governor. “Georgians want common sense leadership on this,” he said. “We can balance the good paying jobs that data centers bring when they are constructed, and at the same time, we can ensure that these are built responsibly, in a way that limits impact on our community and ensures that these data centers are good neighbors.” Despite nearly two dozen data center bills being introduced at the Legislature this session, the General Assembly failed to pass any significant new oversight or management of the industry. Trolling U.S. Rep. Clay Fuller chats with House Speaker Mike Johnson ahead of a ceremonial swearing in ceremony earlier this month. (Nathan Posner for the AJC) Clay Fuller knew exactly what he was doing.

Any self-respecting SEC football fan knows Maryland is not SEC country. So, when the newly minted Republican U.S. representative rattled off a string of absurdities in a social media video — including the claim that Maryland has never won an SEC championship — he wasn’t bungling geography. He was trolling. Specifically, he was channeling @3YearLetterman, the anonymous Georgia fan account whose whole brilliant shtick is deadpan nonsense, faux authority and plenty of mockery declaring political leaders, historic figures and even entire nation-states irrelevant because they’ve never won an SEC title. That wasn’t Fuller’s only deliberate howler. He said that Georgia was named after “George Washington” and that Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. was born in Georgia rather than Venezuela. The bait worked. National media figures and plenty of other online scolds rushed in to fact-check him, which was probably the point all along. The @3YearLetterman account, meanwhile, seemed to appreciate the homage by posting: “My influence is spreading.”

Ad watch Fulton County Superior Court Judge Craig Schwall (right) appeared in a campaign spot alongside rapper Lil Baby this week. (YouTube screenshot) It’s unusual enough for a metro Atlanta judge to launch a TV ad in the region’s expensive market. It’s even rarer for that judge to share the screen with one of the city’s biggest rap stars. But that’s exactly what Fulton County Superior Court Judge Craig Schwall did this week, appearing in a campaign spot alongside Lil Baby. Police have said the fatal shootings of two Atlanta teenagers stemmed from a gang dispute tied to a shoot for one of the rapper’s music videos. But Lil Baby hasn’t been charged with any crime, and his attorney called the claims “complete and total nonsense.” The 30-second ad was Schwall’s second of the campaign. It ran during Monday night’s Atlanta Hawks NBA playoff game.

“In this world we live in,” said Lil Baby, whose real name is Dominique Jones, “fairness is key.” Listen up Marjorie Taylor Greene resigned from Congress earlier this year. (Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP) Today on the “Politically Georgia” podcast, Marjorie Taylor Greene joins the show for a wide-ranging conversation about her post-Congress political role and ongoing influence inside Republican politics. You can listen and subscribe to “Politically Georgia” for free on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts. Have a question or comment for the show? Email us at politicallygeorgia@ajc.com or give us a call at 770-810-5297 and you could be featured on a future episode.

Campaign happenings Fred “Bubba” Longgrear, superintendent of the Candler County School District, is a Republican candidate for Georgia School superintendent. (Courtesy of campaign website) Bubba Longgrear, the Candler County Schools superintendent, picked up another high-profile endorsement Monday from state Senate Majority Leader Jason Anavitarte in his GOP primary challenge to state School Superintendent Richard Woods. Last week, Longgrear collected endorsements from House Speaker Jon Burns and the chairmen of the state House and Senate Education committees.

DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston announced her endorsement of Everton Blair Jr. in the Democratic primary for Georgia’s 13th Congressional District. Family friendly Lt. Gov. Burt Jones addresses the House chamber in February. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) Enough with the brutal stuff.

After months of attack ads and hard-edged messaging, Lt. Gov. Burt Jones is trying something rare in this vicious campaign cycle: humor. His latest spot for his campaign for governor features his children, Banks and Stella, offering glowing praise for their father. Stella, 16, goes especially big, calling dad “the best football player ever” and the “Paul Bunyan of cutting taxes.” When mom, Jan, asks why she’s laying it on so thick, Stella comes clean. “I need to borrow dad’s truck on Saturday night.”

The ad ends with Jones delivering the punch line with the dry, matter-of-fact certainty any dad can appreciate. “Not gonna happen.” ICE impact The main entrance to a large industrial warehouse is seen from E. Hightower Trail near downtown Social Circle in January. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) MS NOW is out with an 18-minute minidocumentary about the town of Social Circle’s fight with the federal government over plans to turn a warehouse into an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention facility. As you’ve read in the AJC, the town is led by Republicans who say they support President Donald Trump. But they say this ICE facility is not what they voted for.

MS NOW highlights how the dustup is also playing into the U.S. Senate race where voters are saying U.S. Rep. Mike Collins has not had their back, even as he seeks their support in his campaign to unseat incumbent Ossoff. “Mike Collins, if you want our vote ever again, you need to help us and come down here and do something,” Newton County Commissioner LeAnne Long, a Republican, says in the piece. “You need to go to President Trump. You do all these videos with him like you’re besties.” U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, who was interviewed for the documentary, appeared on MS NOW’s “Morning Joe” earlier Tuesday morning to talk about the issue. Both he and Ossoff have spoken out in support of Social Circle leaders’ efforts to kill plans for the proposed facility, receiving praise from local leaders. Earlier this month, the Department of Homeland Security announced the construction projects were on hold indefinitely. Today in Washington Trump will speak at a White House event for NCAA national champions.

The House has votes scheduled on several bills related to health care.

The Senate is in session and Democrats could try yet again to advance a war powers resolution limiting further strikes in Iran.

The House Ethics Committee will meet to discuss possible sanctions against U.S. Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, D-Florida.

Kevin Warsh, Trump’s nominee to serve as the next Federal Reserve chair, will attend a confirmation hearing with the Senate Banking Committee.