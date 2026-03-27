Politically Georgia Congress appears poised to end stalemate over airport security funding Your daily jolt of news and analysis from the AJC politics team. "We can get at least a lot of the government opened up again and then we'll go from there," said Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

Today’s newsletter highlights Deputy AG warns Fani Willis could face charges over election interference case.

Rick Jackson weighs whether to debate GOP gubernatorial rivals.

New legislation could make it a misdemeanor to disrupt a religious service.

Funding breakthrough Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said his party would continue fighting to ensure President Trump's "rogue" immigration operation "does not get more funding without serious reform." (Jacquelyn Martin/AP) During a rare late-night session, the U.S. Senate unanimously signed off on legislation that could end the partial government shutdown and ensure airport security workers are paid. This plan to fund all Department of Homeland Security agencies, except agencies tied to immigration enforcement, now goes to the House. Earlier on Thursday, House Speaker Mike Johnson criticized Democrats for insisting on the carve out. “It’s a shame that only one party on Capitol Hill is willing to to fund all of the security and safety of the American people,” he said. “We cannot believe it’s come to that.”

The plan to fund all DHS except for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the Border Patrol came together after weeks of negotiations as the long wait lines at airports grew worse.

President Donald Trump on Thursday proposed a stopgap solution, announcing that Transportation Security Administration workers would be paid using existing funds. But it was unclear how quickly it would happen and whether it could face legal challenges. Under the Senate solution, the TSA, Federal Emergency Management Agency and Coast Guard are among the agencies that would be funded through October. Although ICE and Border Patrol do not receive new funding, they have enough money from the “big, beautiful bill” enacted last year to operate for years. Republicans will try to pass more using special procedures that allow them to approve spending plans with simple majorities, meaning Democrats can’t block it. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer called the legislation a win for Democrats who had consistently backed that solution throughout the shutdown. “Democrats held firm in our opposition that Donald Trump’s rogue and deadly, deadly militia should not get more funding without serious reforms, and we will continue to fight for those reforms,” Schumer said. “I’m very proud of our Democratic caucus.” Depending on how quickly the legislation can be sent to the House, there could be a final vote later today or on Saturday. Members of both chambers are then expected to begin their scheduled two-week recess.

Meanwhile, long wait times for travelers and challenges for TSA agents — who are slated to miss their second full paycheck today — persist. This weekend, more than 320,000 people are expected to pass through TSA checkpoints at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, with the biggest crowds expected Sunday. Friday news quiz Lines for domestic security spill out of the north terminal onto the sidewalk at Hartsfield-Jackson on Thursday. (Ben Hendren for the AJC) Good morning! How closely did you follow the news this week? Find out with our news quiz. You’ll find the answers at the end of the newsletter. Lawmakers in the state Senate want Georgia to switch to Atlantic Standard Time. Why?

A) To make daylight saving time permanent in Georgia, ending the ritual of changing the clocks twice per year.

B) To better align Georgia’s ports with international shipping schedules.

C) It would guarantee more sunlight earlier in the day, which would benefit farms in west Georgia.

D) It would make it easier for airlines to schedule international flights out of the world’s busiest airport in Atlanta. Congressional deadlock over funding for the Transportation Security Administration caused hourslong security lines at airports. What major travel perk did Atlanta-based Delta airlines suspend this week for members of Congress? A) Escorting them through airports.

B) Allowing them to check bags for free.

C) Free upgrades to business class seats.

D) Letting them board the plane first. The Georgia Senate this week revived a bill about traffic cameras in school zones. What would the bill do? A) Ban the cameras in school zones.

B) Let voters decide whether local governments can use cameras in school zones.

C) Only let police use cameras in school zones to issue warnings.

D) Limits fines from these cameras to $50.

The state Senate is expected to approve its version of the state’s operating budget today. The proposal includes $100 million in new spending for retired state workers. What would this money do? A) Give retirees a cost-of-living raise.

B) Reduce their health insurance premiums.

C) Offset the rising cost of prescription drugs.

D) Reduce hold times at a customer service call center. Debate drama U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock (left) and Herschel Walker, a former Republican Senate candidate and now U.S. ambassador to the Bahamas, participate in a debate during the 2022 Senate race. (Greg Nash/The Hill) One of the most frustrating subplots of the 2022 Senate race was the melodrama over whether Herschel Walker would debate U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock. Now the 2026 cycle has its own debate over debates, as Republican billionaire Rick Jackson weighs whether to share a stage against rival Burt Jones and other contenders running for governor.

At a stop in Watkinsville on Thursday, Jackson said he’s still considering invites — and questioning whether a debate is even worthwhile. “If the debate actually matters to people — and I’ve been told they don’t actually change things — I’d be willing to debate anybody about anything that was necessary,” he said. Lt. Gov. Burt Jones used that as an opening to float a “good old-fashioned one-on-one debate,” even offering to let Jackson pick the venue and the moderator. “Because I don’t think Action Jackson is ready for it.” Attorney General Chris Carr tried to join the fun, saying he’s game for both the Nexstar debate on April 17 and the Atlanta Press Club event on April 27.

Jackson, meanwhile, brushed Jones off with a broadside: “Only desperate and losing candidates propose debates.” Worship protections Journalist Don Lemon talks to reporters after a court hearing in Los Angeles in January. (Damian Dovarganes/AP) Twenty years ago, Georgia lawmakers made it a crime to disrupt funerals after members of a fringe church in Kansas started protesting services for military veterans. Now, lawmakers could do the same thing for religious services after journalist Don Lemon and others were accused of disrupting a church in Minnesota. Senate Bill 591 would make it a misdemeanor to disrupt a religious service, defined as “any public assembly of persons for worship, religious observance, or other religious purpose.” State Sen. Steve Gooch, a Republican who is running for lieutenant governor, said this hasn’t been a problem in Georgia but noted “other situations around the country where it is becoming a problem.”

That’s likely a reference to Lemon, who pleaded not guilty last month to federal charges after he was present during a protest at a Minnesota church service where the pastor was a federal immigration officer. Lemon has argued the arrest violates his free speech rights as he was working as an independent journalist. Gooch doesn’t foresee First Amendment problems in Georgia, noting the bill would apply to all religions. Willis scrutiny Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis at the state Capitol in December after testifying before the Senate Special Committee on Investigations. (Arvin Temkar/AJC) Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche told a conservative audience that federal authorities could seek charges against Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis for bringing an election interference case against Trump. Pressed at the Conservative Political Action Conference on whether figures like Willis and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg will face “justice,” Blanche didn’t hedge.

“Yes,” Blanche said. “When you talk about justice, we are working hard every day. And I don’t just say ‘working hard’ as a cliché. I mean the attorney general and myself, every day, seven days a week, are focused on bringing justice — and it will come.” Once seen as among the most promising criminal prosecutions of Trump, Willis’ case collapsed amid scrutiny of her romantic and financial ties to the special prosecutor she hired to help lead it. Young’s day Former U.S. Ambassador and Atlanta Mayor Andrew Young attends an event at the Capitol in February. (Arvin Temkar/AJC) At an invitation-only celebration for Andrew Young’s 94th birthday, the former Atlanta mayor and civil rights icon beckoned veteran journalist Maria Saporta over with news to share. Saporta reported that Young told her he had decided to back former DeKalb County chief executive Michael Thurmond’s campaign for governor.

From the Saporta Report: “As he was talking to me, I let him know that former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, considered the Democratic front-runner for governor, was right behind him. Young continued to praise Thurmond for his leadership and knowledge of Georgia.” No Kings Demonstrators hold signs during a "No Kings" march in Atlanta last October. Thousands marched to the state Capitol to protest the Trump administration. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC) Thousands are expected to turn out across Georgia on Saturday for another round of “No Kings” protests targeting Trump. But this round lands at a more combustible moment. A mass protest that started last year as demonstrations against Trump’s 2025 policies are now colliding with new 2026 flashpoints.

Namely, aggressive immigration enforcement that led to the violent deaths of two U.S. citizens in Minnesota earlier this year. And the ongoing U.S.-Israeli strikes against Iran. Organizers say the more than 50 demonstrations planned across Georgia are dual protests against Trump’s domestic agenda and “an illegal, catastrophic war putting us in danger and driving up our costs.” Under the Gold Dome State Rep. Gary Richardson, R-Evans, speaks during a committee hearing earlier this week. (Arvin Temkar/AJC) It’s Day 38 of the legislative session. Some happenings: 10 a.m.: House and Senate convene.

Listen up There is no “Politically Georgia” podcast today. We’ll be back on Monday. You can listen and subscribe to “Politically Georgia” for free on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts. Have a question or comment for the show? Email us at politicallygeorgia@ajc.com or give us a call at 770-810-5297 and you could be featured on a future episode. Noteworthy A Georgia-based firm just picked up national bragging rights for a hard-hitting campaign spot that cut through one of last cycle’s biggest Democratic wins. First Edition Strategies won a gold at the Pollie Awards for its “Profiting Off of Us” ad, produced for the Democratic Party of Georgia in the Public Service Commission contests.