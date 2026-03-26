State retirees could get a raise under the Senate’s budget proposal

The Georgia General Assembly has a week left to negotiate a fiscal year 2027 budget. (Natrice Miller/AJC)

The proposal also cuts funding for online university classes.

The proposal also cuts funding for online university classes.

The Senate’s proposal includes $100 million in new funding for the Employee Retirement System of Georgia. Cost-of-living raises for retirees, which must be approved by the retirement system board. But Sen. Blake Tillery , R-Vidalia, said the proposed funding makes a raise more likely.

State retirees could see a cost-of-living raise under a proposed budget unveiled by the Georgia Senate.

“This is a huge addition — one long requested by our state’s retirees,” Tillery said.

The funding is part of the Senate’s proposed $38.5 billion operating budget that would begin on July 1. It differs in ways large and small from previous proposals by Gov. Brian Kemp and the House of Representatives.

The new retirement funding is just one of those differences. The Senate budget would: