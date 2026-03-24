Georgia Senate votes to move state to Atlantic time zone

“Twice a year, we disrupt the lives of every family in this state,” says state Sen. Bo Hatchett, R-Cornelia, supporting the bill to shift Georgia to Atlantic Standard Time (shown here speaking on another bill). (Arvin Temkar/AJC 2025)

The bill, which needs House approval, would petition the U.S. Secretary of Transportation to shift Georgia to Atlantic Standard Time.

The bill, which needs House approval, would petition the U.S. Secretary of Transportation to shift Georgia to Atlantic Standard Time.

House Bill 154 would petition the U.S. Secretary of Transportation to shift Georgia to Atlantic Standard Time, which would make Georgia the sole state along the East Coast to end springing forward and falling back every year.

“Twice a year, we disrupt the lives of every family in this state,” said state Sen. Bo Hatchett, R-Cornelia. “We force parents to adjust their schedules. We throw off sleep patterns. We interrupt routines that people depend on, not just for convenience but for their health, their work and their children.”

Proponents of the idea say the shifts are needless disruptions and that shifting permanently to Atlantic Standard Time would help people maintain their sleep patterns and keep a standard routine.

Although the shift might bring consistency for Georgia residents, it would also put the state on a different footing than neighboring states in the autumn and winter when clocks fall back an hour. During those months, Georgia would be an hour ahead of East Coast states and two hours ahead of Alabama and parts of Tennessee and Florida. Georgia would be in the same time zone as Nova Scotia instead of New York.

“If this bill was proposed to move with all the other neighbors in the Eastern Time Zone, I’d support this,” said state Sen. Ed Setzler, R-Acworth, who voted against it. He noted that it could create inconsistency and confusion for scheduling across state lines half the year.