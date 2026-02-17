Georgia News Republican won’t seek reelection to Georgia Public Service Commission Tricia Pridemore’s decision creates open seat for November race. Georgia PSC Commissioner Tricia Pridemore, a Republican serving District 5, has decided to not run for reelection in November, opening a spot on the board that saw two seats filled by Democrats in 2025. (Miguel Martinez/AJC 2023)

Veteran Republican utility regulator Tricia Pridemore announced Tuesday she won’t seek another term this fall, creating an open seat on the powerful Georgia Public Service Commission in an already tense year for Republicans. Pridemore’s announcement comes just months after Democrats flipped two seats on the PSC, a five-member panel that sets the rates and profits for Georgia Power and Atlanta Gas Light. The new Democratic commissioners, Peter Hubbard and Alicia Johnson, rode a wave of discontent from Georgia Power customers over the Republican-dominated commission’s decisions to raise rates in recent years.

Pridemore was originally slated to run for reelection in 2024, but her term was extended by the General Assembly after a legal challenge to Georgia's statewide elections for PSC seats that delayed elections. In a news release, Pridemore said her decision not to seek reelection came after "deep reflection" and "thoughtful conversations with my family, colleagues and trusted advisors." "It was not made lightly," Pridemore added. "Representing Georgia on the Commission has been a great honor, and I am immensely proud of what we have accomplished together." Pridemore is a staunch supporter of President Donald Trump and has backed his pro-fossil fuel and nuclear agenda. She serves on a wide range of energy councils and recently finished a term as president of the National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners, the trade group for public utility commissions.

Public Service Commission Commissioner Tricia Pridemore — pictured speaking during a 2024 ceremony celebrating the expansion at Plant Vogtle — was first elected to the PSC in 2018. (Arvin Temkar/AJC 2024)

In her announcement, Pridemore also touted her "common-sense, America First policies that prioritize energy independence, grid reliability, and practical solutions over partisan rhetoric" and said she has stayed laser-focused on three core priorities: protecting ratepayers, advancing a strong long-term energy strategy, and delivering reliable, affordable utilities for Georgia families and businesses. However, Georgia Power customers have seen their monthly electricity bills rise six times in roughly three years because of votes by Pridemore and other commissioners when the PSC was comprised of all Republicans. This has resulted in the average Georgia Power residential customer's bill increasing by roughly $43 a month since 2023. Pridemore also recently joined her fellow Republicans and signed off on Georgia Power's request to add 10,000 megawatts — roughly the generating capacity of 10 nuclear reactors — to its power grid in just five years. Almost all of the new demand it's planning to serve comes from data centers. The utility plans to meet their needs with a mix dominated by gas-fired power plants , which critics say will expose customers to fuel cost volatility and worsen climate change. Pridemore's name is among those circulating to run to replace U.S. Rep. Barry Loudermilk in Georgia's 11th Congressional District. In her announcement, Pridemore said she plans to "explore new ways to serve our state and nation and acknowledged support from others to run for Congress." "While I have made no final decision, I deeply appreciate the support and will take the time to listen, pray, and carefully consider this," she said.

It's unclear who Republicans will nominate to replace Pridemore. Earlier this year, Democrat Angelia Pressley announced she will run for Pridemore's seat. Georgia's window for candidate qualifying opens March 2 and closes March 6. PSC Chairman Jason Shaw said in a statement that Pridemore's "work ethic, vision, knowledge of the industry, and administrative skills will be sorely missed at the PSC." "The Commission is a better agency thanks to her work and her guidance," he added. Georgia Power also praised Pridemore for her "tireless efforts on the Commission to ensure we have the right policies and regulations in place to meet extraordinary demand as Georgia grows," according to a statement.