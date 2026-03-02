‘Politically Georgia:’ Two races for the state’s top court

Former Democratic state Sen. Jen Jordan, the party’s nominee for attorney general in 2022, is challenging Justice Sarah Warren.
Georgia Supreme Court Justice Charlie Bethel, lawyer Jen Jordan, lawyer Miracle Rankin and Georgia Supreme Court Justice Sarah Warren.
Trial lawyer Miracle Rankin, a former president of the Georgia Association of Black Women Attorneys, is running against Justice Charlie Bethel.
Since the Georgia Supreme Court was established in 1845, incumbents who seek another term have almost always prevailed. The last time a sitting justice lost reelection was in 1922.
Natalie Mendenhall is an award-winning producer for the "Politically Georgia" podcast. She also steps in front of the mic, creating compelling segments for the show. Before joining the AJC, the Chicago native worked as a senior producer at Georgia Public Broadcasting.
