Politically Georgia

‘Politically Georgia:’ Two races for the state’s top court

A pair of liberal-leaning lawyers are stepping up to challenge two of Georgia’s Supreme Court justices.
The Nathan Deal Judicial Center houses the Georgia Supreme Court and the Georgia Court of Appeals. (Bob Andres/AJC 2023)
The Nathan Deal Judicial Center houses the Georgia Supreme Court and the Georgia Court of Appeals. (Bob Andres/AJC 2023)
By
Updated 1 hour ago

On Tuesday’s episode of the “Politically Georgia” podcast Greg Bluestein talks to two prominent left-leaning attorneys seeking to unseat sitting members of the Georgia Supreme Court.

Former Democratic state Sen. Jen Jordan, the party’s nominee for attorney general in 2022, is challenging Justice Sarah Warren.

Georgia Supreme Court Justice Charlie Bethel, lawyer Jen Jordan, lawyer Miracle Rankin and Georgia Supreme Court Justice Sarah Warren.
Georgia Supreme Court Justice Charlie Bethel, lawyer Jen Jordan, lawyer Miracle Rankin and Georgia Supreme Court Justice Sarah Warren.

Trial lawyer Miracle Rankin, a former president of the Georgia Association of Black Women Attorneys, is running against Justice Charlie Bethel.

Since the Georgia Supreme Court was established in 1845, incumbents who seek another term have almost always prevailed. The last time a sitting justice lost reelection was in 1922.

New episodes of the “Politically Georgia” podcast are available every week wherever you get your podcasts. If you haven’t yet, be sure to subscribe for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify or any other podcast platform. You can also ask your smart speaker to “play the Politically Georgia podcast.”

Have a question or comment for the hosts? Call the 24-hour “Politically Georgia” podcast hotline at 770-810-5297.

About the Author

Natalie Mendenhall is an award-winning producer for the "Politically Georgia" podcast. She also steps in front of the mic, creating compelling segments for the show. Before joining the AJC, the Chicago native worked as a senior producer at Georgia Public Broadcasting.

More Stories

The Latest

Rick Jackson ad
POLITICALLY GEORGIA

Rick Jackson looks to AI to give his campaign a country-music boost

1h ago

Democrats vie for a metro-Atlanta state House seat in a March 10 election

1h ago

Georgia qualifying week opens with friction, fanfare and a wartime warning

2h ago

Keep Reading

Two liberal challengers test Georgia’s entrenched Supreme Court

Romman’s exit leaves few women running for Georgia’s top offices

Democratic lawmaker quits race for Georgia governor

Featured

NYSE bell
WORLD CUP

Did you hear the NYSE bell ring? Atlanta leaders hope World Cup travelers did.

How one of Trump’s ‘pit bulls’ paved the way for the FBI’s raid in Fulton

Mystery at Murder Creek: The vanishings no one noticed