Politically Georgia 'Politically Georgia:' Two races for the state's top court A pair of liberal-leaning lawyers are stepping up to challenge two of Georgia's Supreme Court justices.

By Natalie Mendenhall

On Tuesday’s episode of the “Politically Georgia” podcast Greg Bluestein talks to two prominent left-leaning attorneys seeking to unseat sitting members of the Georgia Supreme Court. Former Democratic state Sen. Jen Jordan, the party’s nominee for attorney general in 2022, is challenging Justice Sarah Warren.

Georgia Supreme Court Justice Charlie Bethel, lawyer Jen Jordan, lawyer Miracle Rankin and Georgia Supreme Court Justice Sarah Warren. Trial lawyer Miracle Rankin, a former president of the Georgia Association of Black Women Attorneys, is running against Justice Charlie Bethel. Since the Georgia Supreme Court was established in 1845, incumbents who seek another term have almost always prevailed. The last time a sitting justice lost reelection was in 1922.

