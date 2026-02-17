Middle Georgia voters to pick new state senator in Tuesday runoff

Middle Georgia voters will select their new state senator in a special election runoff Tuesday.
Either LeMario Brown, a Democrat, or Steven McNeel, a Republican, will be the next senator to represent the Macon-based Senate District 18. Brown and McNeel emerged from a six-way runoff election last month. Five Republicans and one Democrat ran in the special election.
Brown and McNeel are vying for the seat vacated by John F. Kennedy, R-Macon, who stepped down last year to focus on his run for lieutenant governor.
LeMario Brown left) and Steven McNeel are headed to a runoff for a Middle George state Senate seat. (Courtesy photos)
Voters could participate in early in-person voting last week ahead of Tuesday’s election.
Democrats have made it a point to challenge every race for the past year’s several special elections, overperforming in districts routinely held by Republicans.
In most cases where a runoff was required, the Democrat narrowed the point spread with the Republican candidate, but ultimately lost. A Democrat flipped an Athens-area House seat last year.
Brown, a former Fort Valley councilman and small-business owner, said he hopes to have a similar outcome as Athens.
McNeel, an attorney who also manages a timber farm, is running for public office for the first time. He said he has a diverse set of skills that position him to serve his district.
Maya T. Prabhu covers the Georgia Senate and statewide issues as a government reporter for The AJC. Born in Queens, New York, and raised in northern Virginia, Maya attended Spelman College and then the University of Maryland for a master's degree. She writes about social issues, the criminal justice system and legislative politics.
