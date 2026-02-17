Politics

Middle Georgia voters to pick new state senator in Tuesday runoff

LeMario Brown, a Democrat, and Steven McNeel, a Republican, are vying to be the next senator to represent the Macon-based Senate District 18.
The Gold Dome will have a new state senator after Tuesday's special election. (AJC/2023)
The Gold Dome will have a new state senator after Tuesday's special election. (AJC/2023)
By
34 minutes ago

Middle Georgia voters will select their new state senator in a special election runoff Tuesday.

Either LeMario Brown, a Democrat, or Steven McNeel, a Republican, will be the next senator to represent the Macon-based Senate District 18. Brown and McNeel emerged from a six-way runoff election last month. Five Republicans and one Democrat ran in the special election.

Brown and McNeel are vying for the seat vacated by John F. Kennedy, R-Macon, who stepped down last year to focus on his run for lieutenant governor.

LeMario Brown left) and Steven McNeel are headed to a runoff for a Middle George state Senate seat. (Courtesy photos)
LeMario Brown left) and Steven McNeel are headed to a runoff for a Middle George state Senate seat. (Courtesy photos)

Voters could participate in early in-person voting last week ahead of Tuesday’s election.

Democrats have made it a point to challenge every race for the past year’s several special elections, overperforming in districts routinely held by Republicans.

In most cases where a runoff was required, the Democrat narrowed the point spread with the Republican candidate, but ultimately lost. A Democrat flipped an Athens-area House seat last year.

Brown, a former Fort Valley councilman and small-business owner, said he hopes to have a similar outcome as Athens.

McNeel, an attorney who also manages a timber farm, is running for public office for the first time. He said he has a diverse set of skills that position him to serve his district.

Polls are expected to close at 7 p.m.

About the Author

Maya T. Prabhu covers the Georgia Senate and statewide issues as a government reporter for The AJC. Born in Queens, New York, and raised in northern Virginia, Maya attended Spelman College and then the University of Maryland for a master's degree. She writes about social issues, the criminal justice system and legislative politics.

More Stories

The Latest

GOP utility regulator not seeking reelection

Republican won’t seek reelection to Georgia Public Service Commission

34m ago
POLITICALLY GEORGIA

6 questions about Donald Trump’s return to Georgia

Trump to tout his economic agenda in northwest Georgia visit Thursday

Keep Reading

Middle Georgia voters return to polls for state Senate runoff

‘Politically Georgia’ looks at two open congressional seats

Georgia barrels toward another mega-spending midterm

Featured

Jesse Jackson to speak at Atlanta high school

Civil rights leader Jesse Jackson has died. In Atlanta, he found a stage and home

Apalachee shooting suspect was ‘obsessed’ with Parkland incident, jury told

Savannah teacher killed after Guatemalan driver flees ICE traffic stop