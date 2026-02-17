Middle Georgia voters to pick new state senator in Tuesday runoff

The Gold Dome will have a new state senator after Tuesday's special election. (AJC/2023)

Either LeMario Brown, a Democrat, or Steven McNeel, a Republican, will be the next senator to represent the Macon-based Senate District 18. Brown and McNeel emerged from a six-way runoff election last month. Five Republicans and one Democrat ran in the special election.

Middle Georgia voters will select their new state senator in a special election runoff Tuesday.

Brown and McNeel are vying for the seat vacated by John F. Kennedy, R-Macon, who stepped down last year to focus on his run for lieutenant governor.

LeMario Brown left) and Steven McNeel are headed to a runoff for a Middle George state Senate seat. (Courtesy photos)

Voters could participate in early in-person voting last week ahead of Tuesday’s election.

Democrats have made it a point to challenge every race for the past year’s several special elections, overperforming in districts routinely held by Republicans.