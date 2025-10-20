Opinion Here’s why global development and humanitarian assistance matter to Georgia The Peach State embodies what might be called the ‘glocal’ mindset: solving global challenges through local leadership. Nonprofits like the Carter Center generate more than $3 billion in annual revenue, employ thousands of Georgians, and attract global talent, partnerships and investment. (AJC file photo)

On the heels of the U.N. General Assembly annual meeting, it is clear that global development and humanitarian assistance are facing a sharp withdrawal of support. Around the world, funding is shrinking, and the public's faith in its impact is waning. Many wonder what's in it for them.

While local academic institutions with a focus on international development are training the next generation of global problem-solvers, organizations like CARE are putting expertise into action, demonstrating how Georgia’s leadership in development delivers tangible benefits both abroad and at home.

Our world is interconnected Recent years have underscored how interdependent our fates truly are. Migration, technology, and trade link us all in ways that make isolation impossible and unwise. Investing in global development strengthens the very foundations of democracy and stability at home. When nations are more prosperous, secure, and resilient, they become better partners and more stable markets. When people have access to education and opportunity, they are less vulnerable to extremism, corruption and displacement. Supporting global development is an investment in a safer, stronger and more prosperous world, including here in Georgia. Building the workforce of the future In the era of AI and fast-paced innovation, how do we train future generations for a fast-changing, interconnected world? The Sam Nunn School of International Affairs at Georgia Tech does just that by bringing together public, private and academic partners to design practical, scalable solutions to complex challenges. Students learn to integrate technology, policy and human-centered design to strengthen communities and improve resilience both abroad and at home.

Along with Emory, Morehouse, Spelman, Georgia State and others, students at our educational institutions are pursuing careers across sectors where they apply lessons from global development to real-world challenges. RELATED Opinion: First Amendment crisis plagues U.S., but Americans must fight back or else Attracting students from across the U.S. and around the world, these programs reflect Georgia’s growing role as a hub for innovation and leadership in global and local development. From global solutions to local impact Global development work does not stop at the water’s edge. The lessons learned in addressing poverty, health disparities, and food insecurity abroad often translate into meaningful solutions here at home. The same research and partnerships that improve maternal health in sub-Saharan Africa and Latin America strengthen health outcomes in rural Georgia. Innovative approaches that combat hunger in South Asia are adapted to address food insecurity here in Atlanta. Global development is, at its heart, about solving complex problems through collaboration that leads to capacity building and uplifts our shared humanity.