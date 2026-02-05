Elections Judge dismisses claims in lawsuit that sought Fulton County 2020 ballots Plaintiffs in long-running case also must pay $39,000 in attorney fees. A Fulton County judge on Wednesday dismissed most claims in a lawsuit brought by Garland Favorito, who has become influential among Georgians who believe the 2020 election was rife with fraud. (Natrice Miller/AJC 2025)

A week after FBI agents seized Fulton County’s 2020 ballots as part of a criminal probe, a judge has dismissed most of the claims in a long-running lawsuit that sought the same election records. He and has ordered the plaintiffs to pay some of the county’s attorney fees.

The lawsuit dates back to December 2020 when a group of Fulton residents sued the county election board seeking to review ballots and other material they believed would show the election was rife with fraud. But on Wednesday, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney dismissed all but one claim brought by the plaintiffs. McBurney also ordered the four plaintiffs to pay attorney fees totaling nearly $39,000 to Fulton County and to the county Superior Court clerk’s office, which had already been dismissed as defendants in the case. McBurney ruled the lawsuit “presented zero factual or legal questions” concerning the county’s liability for certain claims and gave the plaintiffs until Monday to pay the attorney fees. Despite the judge’s ruling, the lawsuit’s aim of gaining access to county election materials may have been largely fulfilled when the FBI seized 2020 ballots and other documents from the county election office last week. President Donald Trump has said he believes the resulting review will prove the election was stolen. RELATED Meet Georgia’s most influential conspiracy theorist Garland Favorito, the lead plaintiff in the case, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A spokesperson for Fulton County also did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The judge’s ruling is the latest twist in a long-running legal battle that centers on allegations of voting fraud in the 2020 election. Favorito has become an influential figure among a group of Georgians who are convinced that fraud cost Trump the election.