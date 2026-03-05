Politics Trump prosecutor running for appeals court judge Fulton County Deputy DA Will Wooten qualified Thursday to run against Judge E. Trenton Brown III for a seat on the Georgia Court of Appeals. Fulton Deputy DA Will Wooten (left) and and special prosecutor Nathan Wade were part of the prosecutorial team in the case against Donald Trump. (Jason Getz/AJC 2023)

By Anna Bower – For the AJC 58 minutes ago link copied

Will Wooten spent more than two years helping build the criminal case against President Donald Trump in Georgia. Now he is running against the judge whose ruling helped end it. Wooten, a deputy district attorney in Fulton County who served on the team that prosecuted Trump on election interference charges, announced Thursday he will challenge Judge E. Trenton Brown III for a seat on the Georgia Court of Appeals. Brown is the author of the 2-1 majority opinion that disqualified District Attorney Fani Willis from the case, setting off a chain of events that led to its dismissal last year.

In an interview, Wooten framed the race as a referendum on equal justice, arguing that courts have drifted from their obligation to treat every person the same, regardless of wealth or political connections. “If everyone’s not held to the same standards … then we don’t have a system at all,” he said. Wooten began his legal career as a public defender in a rural four-county circuit outside Knoxville, Tennessee, spending roughly four years representing indigent clients before returning to the Atlanta area in 2018. He eventually landed at the Clayton County District Attorney’s Office prosecuting cases ranging from homicide to drug trafficking and gang activity. In Clayton County, Wooten found himself increasingly drawn to white collar fraud cases — and to a troubling pattern he kept noticing in them.

“Often they’re CEOs; they can be doctors, they can be lawyers, they can often be wealthy and have, you know, political connections,” he said. “The rules that apply to them are a little bit different from the rules that apply to everybody else. To me, that seemed unjust.”

Willis brought him to Fulton County in early 2021 to lead her White Collar Crime Unit. His first day on the job was Jan. 6., the day pro-Trump rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol. Six months later, Willis called him into her office and assigned him to the election interference investigation. He didn’t ask for the case, he said. “I did not come into that case looking to indict anyone,” he added. “I came into that case just like any of the other cases that I handle, looking for the truth.” In August 2023, a grand jury indicted 19 defendants, including Trump, on charges stemming from an alleged effort to overturn Georgia’s 2020 presidential election results. The case began to unravel the following year. Trump and his allies moved to disqualify Willis, arguing she had a conflict of interest stemming from a romantic relationship with special prosecutor Nathan Wade. Trial judge Scott McAfee rejected the most sweeping version of that argument, ruling that Willis could remain on the case if Wade stepped aside. Wade resigned, and Willis stayed.

Later that year, however, the Court of Appeals overturned McAfee’s decision. The ruling authored by Brown held that Willis’ office could not continue prosecuting the case because of an “appearance of impropriety” created by her relationship with Wade. The disqualification decision ultimately proved fatal to the prosecution. The Georgia Supreme Court, in a 4-3 vote, declined to hear Willis’ appeal. A replacement prosecutor, Pete Skandalakis, subsequently moved to dismiss the charges. That outcome looms large over Wooten’s decision to challenge Brown in the May 19 election. Asked about the disqualification ruling, Wooten declined to offer his opinion, citing judicial conduct rules that limit what candidates can say about cases that could return to the court. A dispute over legal fees in the Trump case remains pending, and the Court of Appeals could still be asked to resolve related issues. Instead, he pointed to the dissent by Judge Benjamin Land, who argued that Georgia precedent for more than four decades held that an appearance of impropriety alone was not enough to disqualify a prosecutor. Land was later appointed to the Georgia Supreme Court by Gov. Brian Kemp.