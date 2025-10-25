Georgia students flock to Turning Point USA after Charlie Kirk killing

Students and supporters light candles and sing during a vigil for conservative activist Charlie Kirk at Georgia Tech’s Campanile Fountain on Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025, in Atlanta. The event was hosted by Tech’s chapter of Turning Point USA, which has seen a flood of interest since Kirk's murder. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)

The surge of interest could have political impacts far beyond Georgia’s college campuses.

“We were questioning where we were at on campus, what God had in store for us,” said Bushmire, a sophomore. “Then after the tragic assassination of Charlie Kirk, we felt very much back in the fight.”

Meeting attendance was low. Membership had stalled. Rebekah Bushmire, the chapter’s vice president, was wondering if the conservative student political activist organization was having any meaningful impact.

“There were so many requests, requests, requests to join. That uptick was astonishing,” said Joe Nguyen, president of the GSU chapter. “But the death of Charlie Kirk was, I believe, transformative for them.”

UWG doubled its membership. The Georgia State University chapter tripled theirs. Georgia Tech’s received roughly 60 new membership requests. At the University of Georgia, chapter meetings are filling up lecture halls; the UGA Turning Point’s Instagram page that previously had roughly 3,200 followers now has 12,100.

Since Kirk’s Sept. 10 killing on a Utah college campus , the group he founded in 2012 has seen a sharp rise in interest across the Peach State, according to chapter leaders.

Following a national rightward shift among young voters in the 2024 presidential election, the burst of engagement could present an opportunity for the GOP in the 2026 midterms and beyond, particularly because the phenomenon isn’t limited to Georgia.

More than 800 chapters have been started at universities nationwide since Sept. 10 — including 31 of the 42 chapters at Georgia colleges — and nearly 90,000 college students have joined their school's organization, according to Turning Point USA. Alex Birdsong is one of the new converts. The GSU sophomore had been thinking about joining his school's chapter since his freshman year, but his heavy course load kept him too busy.

Kirk’s murder “was that extra step I needed just getting into the program,” said Birdsong. “I would love to spread not only his message, but the message of conservatism.”

That’s something Nguyen has been hearing a lot. “There’s this surge of energy. Like, ‘I want to do something for the movement. I want to do something for Turning Point USA,’” he said.

Chapter leaders are figuring out what that “something” will be. Some said they want to do more “tabling,” where they set up a booth on campus to connect with other students and, ideally, persuade them to join the movement.

“The thing we’re not sure about yet is whether this will be long-term or short-term growth,” said Chaston Atkins, treasurer of the UGA chapter.