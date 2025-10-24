Food stamp benefits to halt Nov. 1 if a government shutdown persists

Georgia officials say that SNAP benefits would end Nov. 1 if the federal government shutdown continues. SNAP is funded by the federal government. (AJC File)

About 1.3 million people in Georgia who are SNAP recipients can use their benefits through October, but beginning Nov. 1, their benefits cards will be unavailable.

Georgia officials announced on Friday that Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits — often known as food stamps — will not be available if the government shutdown continues into next month.

"Recipients should plan ahead now and shop for needed items," the Georgia Department of Human Services said in a statement.

Money for the federally funded program would be unavailable starting in November, but people could still apply for SNAP benefits.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture notified state health officials earlier this month that there would be “insufficient funds” to cover November benefits.