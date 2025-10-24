Health News

Food stamp benefits to halt Nov. 1 if a government shutdown persists

About 1.3 million Georgians rely on SNAP benefits, state data shows.
Georgia officials say that SNAP benefits would end Nov. 1 if the federal government shutdown continues. SNAP is funded by the federal government. (AJC File)
By
53 minutes ago

Georgia officials announced on Friday that Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits — often known as food stamps — will not be available if the government shutdown continues into next month.

About 1.3 million people in Georgia who are SNAP recipients can use their benefits through October, but beginning Nov. 1, their benefits cards will be unavailable.

“Recipients should plan ahead now and shop for needed items,” the Georgia Department of Human Services said in a statement.

Georgia had third-highest SNAP payment error rate in country in 2024

Money for the federally funded program would be unavailable starting in November, but people could still apply for SNAP benefits.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture notified state health officials earlier this month that there would be “insufficient funds” to cover November benefits.

The Georgia announcement came on day 24 of the government shutdown — the second-longest funding lapse in history.

Also on Nov. 1, expanded work requirements enacted by President Donald Trump’s budget bill will go into effect in Georgia. The new requirements are expected to make it harder for some adults to enroll in the program.

About 382,000 Georgians could lose SNAP benefits under new requirements, according to estimates by the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, a left-of-center think tank.

Trump’s tax and spending law will also shift some benefit costs and more of the SNAP’s administrative costs onto states. Georgia could be required to pay $487 million annually to fully fund the program starting in 2028 or cut benefits.

Food assistance is estimated to be reduced by $69 billion over the next decade, according to the Congressional Budget Office.

Caleb Groves is a general assignment reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's politics team and a Kennesaw State University graduate.

