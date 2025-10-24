Food stamp benefits to halt Nov. 1 if a government shutdown persists

Money for the federally funded program would be unavailable starting in November, but people could still apply for SNAP benefits.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture notified state health officials earlier this month that there would be “insufficient funds” to cover November benefits.
The Georgia announcement came on day 24 of the government shutdown — the second-longest funding lapse in history.
Also on Nov. 1, expanded work requirements enacted by President Donald Trump’s budget billwill go into effect in Georgia. The new requirements are expected to make it harderfor some adults to enroll in the program.
The Georgia announcement came on day 24 of the government shutdown — the second-longest funding lapse in history.
Also on Nov. 1, expanded work requirements enacted by President Donald Trump’s budget billwill go into effect in Georgia. The new requirements are expected to make it harderfor some adults to enroll in the program.
About 382,000 Georgians could lose SNAP benefits under new requirements, according to estimates by the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, a left-of-center think tank.
Trump’s tax and spending law will also shift some benefit costs and more of the SNAP’s administrative costs onto states. Georgia could be required to pay $487 million annually to fully fund the program starting in 2028 or cut benefits.
Trump’s tax and spending law will also shift some benefit costs and more of the SNAP’s administrative costs onto states. Georgia could be required to pay $487 million annually to fully fund the program starting in 2028 or cut benefits.
Food assistance is estimated to be reduced by $69 billion over the next decade, according to the Congressional Budget Office.