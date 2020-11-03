They helped turn Georgia purple. Now only a few employees are left

The embattled New Georgia Project is downsizing again, raising questions about whether the left-leaning political organization founded by two-time gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams will play a role in politics in next year’s midterm elections.

The organization’s leaders sent notices cutting an unspecified number of employees on July 3, saying the “deeply painful decision follows an extensive and honest evaluation of the financial, operational, and structural challenges we have faced.”

“Despite the tireless efforts of so many, these obstacles have proven insurmountable,” the notice said. “They have made it increasingly difficult to focus on building and sustaining the broad, powerful coalition of voters required to fully realize our vision for a New Georgia.”

Officials say only a skeletal staff remains. The announcement follows a series of devastating setbacks that have hobbled the group’s fundraising efforts and damaged its reputation.

In January, the New Georgia Project agreed to pay a $300,000 fine — the largest ever for violating Georgia campaign finance laws — and admitted to illegally aiding Abrams’ 2018 bid for governor.

The organization’s leader, Francys Johnson, stepped down in February after two previous rounds of layoffs. And a Georgia Senate committee announced plans the same month to investigate the group.

Once a cornerstone of the state’s political infrastructure, the New Georgia Project was credited with registering tens of thousands of left-leaning voters who helped turn Georgia into a political battleground.

But the organization played a diminished role in last year’s election as internal problems mounted. Abrams and another former leader — U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock — both distanced themselves from its current operations. Abrams left the group in 2017, while Warnock stepped down as chair before his 2020 Senate bid.

The Rev. James Woodall, the chair of the New Georgia Project Action Fund’s board, said in a statement that the group is addressing “financial and structural challenges while actively assessing the organization’s long-term vitality.”

“We continue to focus on building a broad coalition of underrepresented voices to shape a new Georgia,” he said.

Things to know

Good morning! We’re eight days away from the Democratic primary runoff election for a seat on the Public Service Commission. Early voting starts today, and as the AJC’s Mark Niesse reports, turnout is expected to be so low that many counties are only opening one polling place.

Here are three other things to know today:

A new state law banning cellphones in middle and elementary schools doesn’t take effect until next year. But school districts are already preparing, the AJC’s Cassidy Alexander reports.

Georgia’s unemployment rate is falling, but so is its labor force, the AJC’s Allison Mawn reports.

More Georgia sheriffs are partnering with federal immigration officials — but not in metro Atlanta, the AJC’s Lautaro Grinspan reports.

Tragedy in Texas

U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-St. Simons Island, says his two granddaughters are safe after a flash flood hit the camp they were staying at in Kerr County, Texas, last week.

The floods have killed more than 80 people across central Texas. Much of the attention was focused on Camp Mystic, a Christian summer camp along the Guadalupe River. It was one of several youth camps in Kerr County, where as of late yesterday searchers had recovered the bodies of 68 people including 28 children. Ten girls and a counselor at Camp Mystic, as well as dozens of other people, are still unaccounted for.

Carter posted on social media that his two granddaughters are safe, but that their 9-year-old cousin, Janie Hunt, had died.

“Please join me in prayers for Texas,” Carter wrote. “We must ensure that they have the resources they need to find those still missing and save lives.”

Adult sites go dark

Georgia’s new law aiming to stop children from looking at pornography online has put the state Legislature in a public battle with one of the world’s most visited websites.

Pornhub, the adult entertainment website, went dark in Georgia last week when the law took effect after the U.S. Supreme Court upheld a similar law in Texas. A message says the Canadian-owned company has disabled its website in Georgia “until a real solution is offered” and urges people to “contact your representatives before it is too late.”

But the threat didn’t seem to bother state Rep. Rick Jasperse, R-Jasper, who sponsored the bill that Gov. Brian Kemp signed into law last year.

“It’s what you’d expect,” he said. “These foreign-owned websites, they don’t care about our children. They don’t. They’re just making money.”

Still, Jasperse has heard from plenty of irate Georgians angry about the law. But he said much of their ire isn’t about losing access to pornography, but rather having to submit their driver’s license or other government-issued ID before being able to view adult websites.

While doing so verifies a person’s age, it also removes the cloak of anonymity some people seek when viewing these websites. Jasperse said most of the comments he’s received have criticized him for forcing people to turn over more of their personal data to big business.

The law says companies aren’t allowed to store this data once they use it to verify someone’s age. But Jasperse acknowledged the law isn’t perfect. There are ways tech-savvy people can get around the verification system.

“Kids are resourceful. They’re going to figure ways around some of this. We figured out how to buy beer in the 70s,” he said. “But this is a barrier. And it really sends a message … that we can slow it down.”

Racing stripes

The AJC Peachtree Road Race is more than a rolling street party through the heart of Atlanta. It’s also an annual excuse for politicians to lace up their running shoes and hit the pavement with voters.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens helped kick off the 56th running of the 10 kilometer race, then ran it himself at a brisk 58:17.

Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock kept his running streak alive with a 1:10:37 finish — then joined Greg Bluestein for a post-race interview minutes after ending his run. Warnock wound up at Waffle House for a post-race breakfast.

State Rep. Ruwa Romman, D-Duluth, notched a personal best at 1:28:31. DeKalb County School Board Member Andrew Ziffer came in at 1:00:54.

Gov. Brian Kemp’s political adviser, Cody Hall, bolted to a 45:55 finish. And lobbyist Jared Thomas somehow blazed through in 37:26.

Anything for a vote

Georgia U.S. Rep. Mike Collins was doing everything he could last week during an all-night session of Congress to round up enough votes for President Donald Trump’s bill to cut taxes and spending.

But it was his 3 a.m. offer to make a Waffle House run that caught our attention.

“Making a run. If you’re a YES on OBBB send order. Every one else stay asleep. We’ll call you Friday,” Collins posted on X.

If anything, Collins’ offer shows how the nation’s Capital has a dearth of Waffle House options. The nearest one would require a 32 minute drive — and that was in the dead of night with no traffic.

Collins’ staff tells us his offer was real, but confirmed there were no takers. But a few hours later, Collins posted a photo of him eating a sausage biscuit from McDonald’s next to a Waffle House coffee mug.

Next up

Now that Congress has passed the “big, beautiful bill” and President Donald Trump has signed it into law, there won’t be much time for lawmakers to rest.

Republicans are turning their attention to the appropriations process for the fiscal year that begins Oct. 1. They want to fund the government for one year by passing 12 bills covering various segments of the government.

Congress hasn’t passed these appropriations bills on time since the mid-1990s. Instead, they usually have to pass a “continuing resolution” to keep the government funded to avoid a government shutdown.

Both the House and Senate have made progress, with the House passing one bill already and several more are ready for floor votes. The Senate Appropriations Committee meets on Thursday to advance in the hopes of advancing several bills to the floor in that chamber.

But getting both chambers to agree on 12 identical appropriations bills is still along way off.

Today in Washington

President Donald Trump will meet at the White House with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The House is out for the week.

The Senate has an evening vote scheduled on another Trump nominee.

David Perdue, the former Republican U.S. senator from Georgia who is now the U.S. ambassador to China, celebrated Independence Day in Beijing where the embassy was decorated in red, white and blue.

That'll do it for us today.